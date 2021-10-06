Injury Report 10/6: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 5 at Seahawks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – None of the Rams players listed on the final injury report carry injury designations for Thursday night's game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle (5:20 p.m. pacific time, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime).
Rams head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday morning said all the players listed will be good to go against the Seahawks.
For the Seahawks, wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge (concussion) has been ruled out, while starting running back Chris Carson (neck) and starting linebacker Benson Mayowa (neck) are listed as questionable. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told Seattle reporters Wednesday that Carson has had a sore neck all week and will be a gameday decision.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: Participation is an estimation based on if a full practice had been conducted. The Rams did not practice on Monday and held walk-throughs Tuesday and Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|RB
|Ribs
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Taylor Rapp
|S
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Andrew Whitworth
|OL
|Rest
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Duane Brown
|T
|Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Chris Carson
|RB
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Penny Hart
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Gabe Jackson
|G
|Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Darrell Taylor
|DE
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Al Woods
|DT
|Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Cody Barton
|LB
|Ribs
|Full
|Full
|-
|-
|Cedric Ogbuehi
|T
|Biceps
|Full
|-
|-
|-
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|Foot
|Full
|-
|-
|-
|Marquise Blair
|S
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Alton Robinson
|DE
|Knee
|Full
|-
|-
|-
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|WR
|Concussion
|Limited
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Jamarco Jones
|T
|Illness
|Limited
|Full
|-
|-
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|-
|Brandon Shell
|T
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Jamal Adams
|S
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|-
|-
|Benson Mayowa
|LB
|Neck
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|Questionable
|Carlos Dunlap II
|LB
|Toe
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-