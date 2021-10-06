Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 10/6: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 5 at Seahawks

Oct 06, 2021 at 01:17 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – None of the Rams players listed on the final injury report carry injury designations for Thursday night's game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle (5:20 p.m. pacific time, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime).

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday morning said all the players listed will be good to go against the Seahawks.

For the Seahawks, wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge (concussion) has been ruled out, while starting running back Chris Carson (neck) and starting linebacker Benson Mayowa (neck) are listed as questionable. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told Seattle reporters Wednesday that Carson has had a sore neck all week and will be a gameday decision.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: Participation is an estimation based on if a full practice had been conducted. The Rams did not practice on Monday and held walk-throughs Tuesday and Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
Darrell Henderson Jr. RB Ribs Limited Limited Full -
Taylor Rapp S Ankle Limited Limited Full -
Tyler Higbee TE Ankle Limited Limited Full -
Johnny Mundt TE Shoulder Limited Limited Full -
Andrew Whitworth OL Rest - - DNP -

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
Duane Brown T Rest DNP - - -
Chris Carson RB Neck DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Penny Hart WR Knee DNP Full Full -
Gabe Jackson G Rest DNP - - -
Darrell Taylor DE Ankle DNP Limited Full -
Al Woods DT Rest DNP - - -
Cody Barton LB Ribs Full Full - -
Cedric Ogbuehi T Biceps Full - - -
Colby Parkinson TE Foot Full - - -
Marquise Blair S Knee Full Full Full -
Alton Robinson DE Knee Full - - -
D'Wayne Eskridge WR Concussion Limited DNP DNP Out
Jamarco Jones T Illness Limited Full - -
DK Metcalf WR Foot Limited Limited Limited -
Brandon Shell T Ankle Limited Full Full -
Jamal Adams S Ankle Limited Full - -
Benson Mayowa LB Neck Limited Full Full Questionable
Carlos Dunlap II LB Toe Limited Limited Full -

Advertising