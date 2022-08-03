Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams to host second annual Celebrity Flag Football Game following training camp practice at UC Irvine

Aug 03, 2022 at 03:30 PM

To add to the excitement of the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, the team will host its second annual Celebrity Flag Football Game following practice on Friday, Aug. 5. The coed,11-on-11 celebrity game will take place on the practice fields and will be free and open to the public. Meet-and-greet opportunities with the celebrity participants will be provided to fans postgame.

Super Bowl LVI Champions and All-Pros Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey will be the Celebrity Flag Football Game team captains. Celebrity participants will wear custom Nike jerseys with Donald and Ramsey's names on the back to go with Nike shorts and socks.

Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage will join the game MC/host DJ Mal-Ski for player introductions. Madison Watkins will sing the national anthem and Coco Jones will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in honor of the Inspire Change theme day at Training Camp. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in football-related challenges during the halftime show hosted by KROQ's Klein and Ally. After the game, the MVP on the winning team will be presented with a trophy and all players will pose for a group photo.

Celebrity players will include AIRRACK (YouTuber), ALEX FINE (model/trainer), ANTHONY HAMILTON JR (actor/athlete/influencer), BEAU CLARK (influencer), CHUCK LIDDELL (UFC Hall of Famer), COCO JONES (actress/singer), CORY WHARTON (influencer), FAMOUSLOS32 (comedian), HAHA DAVIS (YouTuber), JOSH RICHARDS (actor/influencer/producer),LGND FRVR (comedian), LOU YOUNG III (influencer), MAXISNICEE (comedian), MERCEDES VARNADO-  WWE (professional wrestler), MILES BROWN (actor), PEYTON ALEX SMITH (actor), PHILLY BARBER KING (multi-award-winning barber), QUINCY ISAIAH CROSBY (actor), RACHEL BONNETTA (reporter/television host), RICHTING (actor), STORM REID (actress/producer), SWAE LEE (hip hop artist), TREYDAY (comedian), TYLER ALVAREZ (actor), TYLER TOFFOLI (NHL Canadians player) and YG (hip hop artist).

PHOTOS: Stars come out to Rams Celebrity Flag Football Game at Training Camp

Check out the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams 2021 Celebrity Flag Football Game at Training Camp. Rams Training Camp coverage is presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

E__GS_1313
1 / 36
E__GS_4784
2 / 36
E__GS_4773
3 / 36
E__GS_1714
4 / 36
E__GS_1805
5 / 36
E_CG2_9648
6 / 36
E__GS_5109
7 / 36
E_CG2_9416
8 / 36
E__GS_1497
9 / 36
E_CG2_9125
10 / 36
E_Image from iOS (46)
11 / 36
E_Image from iOS (38)
12 / 36
E__GS_4933
13 / 36
IRVINE, CA - Aug 6, 2021: Los Angeles Rams training camp held at the University of California Irvine. The camp was followed by the Rams first celebrity game. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
14 / 36

IRVINE, CA - Aug 6, 2021: Los Angeles Rams training camp held at the University of California Irvine. The camp was followed by the Rams first celebrity game. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E__GS_1349
15 / 36
E__GS_1389
16 / 36
E_Image from iOS (47)
17 / 36
E_CG2_9751
18 / 36
E__GS_4918
19 / 36
E__GS_5115
20 / 36
Jared Martinez / LA Rams
E_CG2_9191
21 / 36
IRVINE, CA - Aug 6, 2021: Los Angeles Rams training camp held at the University of California Irvine. The camp was followed by the Rams first celebrity game. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
22 / 36

IRVINE, CA - Aug 6, 2021: Los Angeles Rams training camp held at the University of California Irvine. The camp was followed by the Rams first celebrity game. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E_Image from iOS (39)
23 / 36
E__GS_1305
24 / 36
E__GS_1829
25 / 36
E__GS_1578
26 / 36
E_CG2_9446
27 / 36
IRVINE, CA - Aug 6, 2021: Los Angeles Rams training camp held at the University of California Irvine. The camp was followed by the Rams first celebrity game. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
28 / 36

IRVINE, CA - Aug 6, 2021: Los Angeles Rams training camp held at the University of California Irvine. The camp was followed by the Rams first celebrity game. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E__GS_1359
29 / 36
E__GS_5119
30 / 36
E__GS_4838
31 / 36
E__GS_4766
32 / 36
E__GS_1780
33 / 36
IRVINE, CA - Aug 6, 2021: Los Angeles Rams training camp held at the University of California Irvine. The camp was followed by the Rams first celebrity game. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
34 / 36

IRVINE, CA - Aug 6, 2021: Los Angeles Rams training camp held at the University of California Irvine. The camp was followed by the Rams first celebrity game. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E_CG2_9293
35 / 36
E_CG2_9284
36 / 36
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rams Camp Daily, Aug. 3: Military & First Responders Appreciation Day highlights fifth open practice

Here's what you need to know before you head to Wednesday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams Camp Daily, July 31: Vamos Rams Day for third open practice

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Sunday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams 2022 jersey schedule

Here's what jerseys the Rams will wear during the 2022 regular season.

news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams' white jerseys

Los Angeles Rams fans & more share their reactions to the Rams adding the white jersey to their primary uniform rotation.

news

Rams Camp Daily, July 29: Rams kick off first of 11 practices open to fans

What Rams fans should know ahead of Friday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams 2022 Training Camp Primer

The Los Angeles Rams will host 11 training camp practices at UC Irvine that are free and open to the public from Friday, July 29 to Wednesday, August 10. Here's everything you need to know about 2022 Training Camp, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams' Super Bowl LVI Rings

Los Angeles Rams players received their championship rings, take a look at how players and others on social media reacted.

news

Los Angeles Rams unveil Super Bowl LVI Ring

The ring design was a collaborative effort between Rams players, team leadership, and Los Angeles based jewelry house Jason of Beverly Hills.

news

Aaron Donald in 99 Club for Madden 23

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is once again a member of the 99 Club for EA Sports' Madden NFL 23.

news

Los Angeles Rams to host Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union at UC Irvine from July 29 – August 10

This year's Training Camp will feature 11 practices that are free and open to the public. Fans must register for free tickets to attend at www.therams.com/trainingcamp.

news

Los Angeles Rams to celebrate Super Bowl LVI Championship with fans in Mexico

Super Bowl LVI Champions David Long Jr. and Justin Hollins to visit Mexico. Vince Lombardi Trophy Tour to make stops in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Cabo San Lucas with Legend Steven Jackson, Cheerleaders and Rampage

Advertising