Los Angeles Rams to host second annual Celebrity Flag Football Game following training camp practice at UC Irvine

To add to the excitement of the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, the team will host its second annual Celebrity Flag Football Game following practice on Friday, Aug. 5. The coed,11-on-11 celebrity game will take place on the practice fields and will be free and open to the public. Meet-and-greet opportunities with the celebrity participants will be provided to fans postgame.

Super Bowl LVI Champions and All-Pros Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey will be the Celebrity Flag Football Game team captains. Celebrity participants will wear custom Nike jerseys with Donald and Ramsey's names on the back to go with Nike shorts and socks.