Los Angeles Rams to host second annual Celebrity Flag Football Game following training camp practice at UC Irvine

To add to the excitement of the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, the team will host its second annual Celebrity Flag Football Game following practice on Friday, Aug. 5. The coed,11-on-11 celebrity game will take place on the practice fields and will be free and open to the public. Meet-and-greet opportunities with the celebrity participants will be provided to fans postgame.
Super Bowl LVI Champions and All-Pros Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey will be the Celebrity Flag Football Game team captains. Celebrity participants will wear custom Nike jerseys with Donald and Ramsey's names on the back to go with Nike shorts and socks.
Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage will join the game MC/host DJ Mal-Ski for player introductions. Madison Watkins will sing the national anthem and Coco Jones will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in honor of the Inspire Change theme day at Training Camp. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in football-related challenges during the halftime show hosted by KROQ's Klein and Ally. After the game, the MVP on the winning team will be presented with a trophy and all players will pose for a group photo.
Celebrity players will include AIRRACK (YouTuber), ALEX FINE (model/trainer), ANTHONY HAMILTON JR (actor/athlete/influencer), BEAU CLARK (influencer), CHUCK LIDDELL (UFC Hall of Famer), COCO JONES (actress/singer), CORY WHARTON (influencer), FAMOUSLOS32 (comedian), HAHA DAVIS (YouTuber), JOSH RICHARDS (actor/influencer/producer),LGND FRVR (comedian), LOU YOUNG III (influencer), MAXISNICEE (comedian), MERCEDES VARNADO- WWE (professional wrestler), MILES BROWN (actor), PEYTON ALEX SMITH (actor), PHILLY BARBER KING (multi-award-winning barber), QUINCY ISAIAH CROSBY (actor), RACHEL BONNETTA (reporter/television host), RICHTING (actor), STORM REID (actress/producer), SWAE LEE (hip hop artist), TREYDAY (comedian), TYLER ALVAREZ (actor), TYLER TOFFOLI (NHL Canadians player) and YG (hip hop artist).
Check out the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams 2021 Celebrity Flag Football Game at Training Camp. Rams Training Camp coverage is presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.