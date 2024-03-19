 Skip to main content
Rams sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo to 1-year deal

Mar 19, 2024 at 12:20 PM
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday officially signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a 1-year deal.

Jimmy Garoppolo

# QB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 225 lbs
  • College: Eastern Illinois

A 10-year NFL veteran, Garoppolo most recently played for the Raiders, completing 110 of 169 pass attempts for 1,205 yards with 7 touchdowns against 9 interceptions in seven games (six starts) last season.

Overall, he's completed 67.4 percent of his career pass attempts for 15,494 yards with 94 touchdowns against 51 interceptions across one season in Las Vegas, three seasons with the New England Patriots and six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He has started in 63 of his 81 career games played.

Garoppolo originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (62nd overall) out of Eastern Illinois in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Patriots.

