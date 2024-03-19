Rams sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo to 1-year deal

A 10-year NFL veteran, Garoppolo most recently played for the Raiders, completing 110 of 169 pass attempts for 1,205 yards with 7 touchdowns against 9 interceptions in seven games (six starts) last season.

Overall, he's completed 67.4 percent of his career pass attempts for 15,494 yards with 94 touchdowns against 51 interceptions across one season in Las Vegas, three seasons with the New England Patriots and six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He has started in 63 of his 81 career games played.