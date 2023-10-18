Rams sign RB Myles Gaskin

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – As the Rams await clarity on the statuses of running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers, they've made another move to add some depth to the position group.

Los Angeles on Wednesday signed running back Myles Gaskin off the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad.

Gaskin, 26, played in one game for the Vikings this season but did not record any stats. The bulk of the fifth-year veteran's production came from his first four NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he rushed for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns and made 101 receptions for 701 yards and six touchdowns across 38 career games (17 starts).

The University of Washington Product originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (234th overall) by the Dolphins in 2019.