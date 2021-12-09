Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams create specialty license plates to help raise funds to expand access to outdoor parks for Californians

Dec 08, 2021 at 04:47 PM

In partnership with the California Natural Resource Agency, the Rams have created specialty license plates for fans to purchase in an effort to raise funds for the state's Outdoors for All initiative designed to expand outdoor access for all Californians.

The Rams are the first professional sports team in the state of California to create custom license plates in support of the state's mission to improve open recreational spaces.

Rams fans can show their team spirit by purchasing and personalizing their own license plates at laramsplates.com.

Proceeds from the Rams-themed, royal and sol plate sales will help provide focused investments for open space infrastructure, outdoor programming, and expand access to outdoor parks and recreational spaces in underserved communities throughout California. A portion of the funds raised also will support the Rams' Foundation and the team's community outreach efforts.

"We are pleased to announce this new program and opportunity for all Californians through a partnership we're establishing with professional sports teams to create specialty license plates," said Secretary Wade Crowfoot, California Natural Resource Agency. "California sports fans can demonstrate the loyalty to their team by flying the colors and logos on their cars while generating funding for access programs that get youth and residents in our communities into our parks. These funds will go directly to programs that advance outdoors for all. I want to sincerely thank the Los Angeles Rams organization for being our founding partner and for stepping up."

The Rams Foundation engages and impacts the Los Angeles community through a commitment to support youth education and mentoring, promote health and wellness, and address the issues of poverty including education inequities, food and housing insecurity, community-police relations, and youth justice.

The California Natural Resources Agency aims to restore, protect, and manage the state's natural, historical, and cultural resources for current and future generations.

For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

More than 3,600 Angelenos receive food assistance at SoFi Stadium for drive thru food distribution, courtesy of Rams, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank & Pechanga Resort Casino

As part of the team's Fourth Annual Community Blitz Day of Service on December 7, the Rams and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank teamed up with Pechanga to provide holiday meals to families in need.
news

Andrew Whitworth named Los Angeles Rams' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors During the Week of Super Bowl LVI
news

Nick Scott, Troy Reeder and Sony Michel share the meaning behind their 'My Cause My Cleats' footwear

Rams safety Nick Scott, linebacker Troy Reeder and running back Sony Michel share their personal connection to their causes and what went into their cleat designs. 
news

Rams join Inglewood and Pepsi for Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at Hollywood Park

Days leading up to thanksgiving, the Rams supported The City of Inglewood's 7th Annual Turkey Giveaway presented by Pepsi at Hollywood Park.
news

Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi partner with Food Share Ventura County to host Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution

In partnership with Food Share Ventura County, the Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP) and Pepsi hosted a Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution for families in need.
news

Los Angeles Rams players' causes take the field on December 5 for My Cause My Cleats campaign

Players and coaches across the league to wear custom cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes and organizations during Weeks 13 and 14. Fans can visit TheRams.com/MyCauseMyCleats to View Cleats and Causes
news

Rams encourage students to nurture positive mindsets during second virtual mental health session

The Los Angeles Rams and United Way of Greater Los Angeles partnered with EVERFI's Character Playbook to host the second mental wellness session for more than 500 LA region students (grades 6 – 9).
news

Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams team up with Top Chef Steve Samson to raise nearly $250,000 to tackle hunger in Los Angeles County

In its sixth year, the Taste of the Rams virtual event brought together 500 hunger-relief advocates and raised nearly $250,000 to benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
news

NFL Green teaming up with local schools and YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles for Super Bowl project to help children

Local K-12 schools are invited to participate in a Super Bowl project that puts books, sports equipment, and school supplies into the hands of students in underserved communities.
news

Rams partner with CLUBWAKA to host kickball tournament for combat veterans at SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium's field had a new look last Thursday, featuring three bases and a home plate for an adult kickball tournament hosted by the Rams in partnership with Merging Vets & Players (MVP) and CLUBWAKA (World Adult Kickball Association).
news

Rams partner with Rocket Mortgage for refurbishment project at U.S. VETS Inglewood

Each year, the NFL extends its appreciation of the military community through the Salute to Service initiative, a year-round effort to honor, empower, and connect service members, veterans and their families. 
