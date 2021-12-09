Rams create specialty license plates to help raise funds to expand access to outdoor parks for Californians

The Rams are the first professional sports team in the state of California to create custom license plates in support of the state's mission to improve open recreational spaces.

Rams fans can show their team spirit by purchasing and personalizing their own license plates at laramsplates.com.

Proceeds from the Rams-themed, royal and sol plate sales will help provide focused investments for open space infrastructure, outdoor programming, and expand access to outdoor parks and recreational spaces in underserved communities throughout California. A portion of the funds raised also will support the Rams' Foundation and the team's community outreach efforts.

"We are pleased to announce this new program and opportunity for all Californians through a partnership we're establishing with professional sports teams to create specialty license plates," said Secretary Wade Crowfoot, California Natural Resource Agency. "California sports fans can demonstrate the loyalty to their team by flying the colors and logos on their cars while generating funding for access programs that get youth and residents in our communities into our parks. These funds will go directly to programs that advance outdoors for all. I want to sincerely thank the Los Angeles Rams organization for being our founding partner and for stepping up."

The Rams Foundation engages and impacts the Los Angeles community through a commitment to support youth education and mentoring, promote health and wellness, and address the issues of poverty including education inequities, food and housing insecurity, community-police relations, and youth justice.

The California Natural Resources Agency aims to restore, protect, and manage the state's natural, historical, and cultural resources for current and future generations.