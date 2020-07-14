Rams support Black-owned businesses in Inglewood in commemoration of Juneteenth

Workers at The Wood Urban Kitchen in Inglewood worked for over three days preparing food for more than 1,000 people on the holiday.

"We wanted to celebrate. You know, for a lot of us, Juneteenth is like Fourth of July," said Jonathan Defoe, The Wood Urban Kitchen event organizer. "It was a very festive celebratory mood, some long lines but they moved quickly, and everyone was in good spirits. The Rams donated towards the food. It was a big community event and was really nice. We wanted to give people a reason to celebrate in light of what is going on. There is a lot of anxiousness in the air."

The celebration attracted people from all over Los Angeles and made significant economic impacts on local businesses in the Inglewood area.