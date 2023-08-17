Los Angeles Rams support Hawaii fire relief & recovery efforts during Saturday's game against Raiders 

The Los Angeles Rams will use their second preseason game on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium to help people affected by the Hawaii wildfires. Money raised through both the sale and auction of custom-made "Mālama Maui" shirts as well as the in-game 50/50 Raffle will support American Red Cross relief efforts for those in need.
"Our thoughts are with those in need after the devastating wildfires swept through Hawaii," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are so grateful for partners like the Los Angeles Rams as we work together to provide comfort and hope for communities in the wake of these catastrophic wildfires."
This week, the Rams worked with Hawaiian designer Saedene Ota from the Sae Design Group based in Maui to design special "Mālama Maui" t-shirts that Rams players, coaches and staff will wear on-field during warm-ups. The shirts are in Rams colors and incorporate the Rams "LA" mark into the word Mālama, which is the Hawaiian word that means "to care for and protect." The front of the shirt displays "Mālama Maui," while the back includes both "Mālama Maui" and "Care For Maui" under an image of the Hawaiian islands. Additionally, the shirts worn by players, coaches and staff will feature the Red Cross logo on the sleeve.
Shirts signed by or worn by select players and coaches will be auctioned off during the game at the Rams Foundation Silent Auction tables on the 6N Concourse and Lower American Airlines Plaza. Select players' and coaches' shirts also will be available on Rams Auctions starting Saturday, with proceeds from all winning bids benefiting American Red Cross.
"Mālama Maui" shirts will be available for sale on www.RamsFanShop.com starting Thursday and at The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium starting Saturday with all profits from the sales of these shirts going to support the Red Cross relief efforts. The shirts are a royal cotton blend t-shirt with the same Maui-inspired design as the on-field shirts, and they will retail for $40.00.
The NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, Fanatics and Legends do not retain any profits from the sale of this product. Charitable funds are donated to the American Red Cross.
During every home game, the Rams operate a 50/50 Raffle, where fans may purchase 50/50 raffle tickets until the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. The winning number is posted on www.TheRams.com/5050 within 24 hours following the completion of the game. The winner receives half (50%) of the jackpot total from the game's raffle ticket sales and the other half (50%) benefits the Los Angeles Rams Foundation.
For this game, the 50% that benefits the Los Angeles Rams Foundation will be donated to the Red Cross to help people affected by the Hawaii wildfires. In addition, every person who purchases a 50/50 Raffle ticket on Saturday will receive a special "Mālama Maui" pin" (while supplies last).
"As we are heartbroken for all impacted by the devastating wildfires in Hawaii, various departments within our organization embodying 'We Not Me' came together to formulate a plan to support the critical work being done by American Red Cross," said Molly Higgins, Los Angeles Rams EVP of Community Impact and Engagement. "Hawaii welcomed us as part of their community in 2019 and our special connection continues today. We hope that these efforts and funds are able to help the recovery efforts and provide some relief to those in need."
Earlier today, all twelve Los Angeles professional sports organizations teamed up to donate $450,000 to American Red Cross Hawaii fire relief and recovery efforts. The Rams commitment is inclusive of the funds raised through Saturday's 50/50 Raffle and the sales and auctions of the "Mālama Maui" shirts.
Fans looking to join the Rams in supporting the Red Cross fire relief efforts may also donate directly to American Red Cross by clicking here.
Four years ago, on August 17, 2019, the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium for the first preseason game in more than 40 years to be played in Hawaii. In advance of the game, Rams safety John Johnson III, Rams Legend and University of Hawaii Alumnus Pisa Tinoisamoa and Rams Cheerleaders visited the Islands and hosted a variety of community events including a youth football tournament and a cheer camp. The week leading up to the game, Rams Legends, Cheerleaders, and team mascot Rampage visited military bases, led football and cheer clinics for youth, and hosted a Rams Hale Fan Rally. The team also honored 125 Wounded Warriors, their spouses, and 50 Gold Star families members as part of the week. The Rams continue to have a presence on the Hawaiian Islands through their relationship with KHON-FOX-2 in Honolulu which broadcasts Los Angeles Rams preseason games, including this Saturday's game.