Los Angeles Rams support Hawaii fire relief & recovery efforts during Saturday's game against Raiders 

Shirts signed by or worn by select players and coaches will be auctioned off during the game at the Rams Foundation Silent Auction tables on the 6N Concourse and Lower American Airlines Plaza. Select players' and coaches' shirts also will be available on Rams Auctions starting Saturday, with proceeds from all winning bids benefiting American Red Cross.

"Mālama Maui" shirts will be available for sale on www.RamsFanShop.com starting Thursday and at The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium starting Saturday with all profits from the sales of these shirts going to support the Red Cross relief efforts. The shirts are a royal cotton blend t-shirt with the same Maui-inspired design as the on-field shirts, and they will retail for $40.00.

The NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, Fanatics and Legends do not retain any profits from the sale of this product. Charitable funds are donated to the American Red Cross.

During every home game, the Rams operate a 50/50 Raffle, where fans may purchase 50/50 raffle tickets until the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. The winning number is posted on www.TheRams.com/5050 within 24 hours following the completion of the game. The winner receives half (50%) of the jackpot total from the game's raffle ticket sales and the other half (50%) benefits the Los Angeles Rams Foundation.

For this game, the 50% that benefits the Los Angeles Rams Foundation will be donated to the Red Cross to help people affected by the Hawaii wildfires. In addition, every person who purchases a 50/50 Raffle ticket on Saturday will receive a special "Mālama Maui" pin" (while supplies last).

"As we are heartbroken for all impacted by the devastating wildfires in Hawaii, various departments within our organization embodying 'We Not Me' came together to formulate a plan to support the critical work being done by American Red Cross," said Molly Higgins, Los Angeles Rams EVP of Community Impact and Engagement. "Hawaii welcomed us as part of their community in 2019 and our special connection continues today. We hope that these efforts and funds are able to help the recovery efforts and provide some relief to those in need."

Earlier today, all twelve Los Angeles professional sports organizations teamed up to donate $450,000 to American Red Cross Hawaii fire relief and recovery efforts. The Rams commitment is inclusive of the funds raised through Saturday's 50/50 Raffle and the sales and auctions of the "Mālama Maui" shirts.

Fans looking to join the Rams in supporting the Red Cross fire relief efforts may also donate directly to American Red Cross by clicking here.