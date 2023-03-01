Los Angeles Rams team up with Sydney Swans for World Pride celebration in Australia

The Los Angeles Rams teamed up with the AFL's Sydney Swans to celebrate World Pride in the harbour city on Saturday, February 25.
As part of the celebration, Rams Cheerleaders, mascot 'Rampage' and members of their front office staff participated in several joint initiatives with the Swans in celebration of World Pride in Sydney Australia.
The Rams joined Swans players in a march in the iconic Mardi Gras parade from Hyde Park along Oxford Street and finished near the Swans home ground at Moore Park. This was the first year that the Rams joined the Swans for a Pride Celebration in Australia.
The Swans and Rams also came together for Pride Goals where attendees learned AFL and Cheer skills from the Rams Cheerleaders and Sydney Swans players and staff. Additionally, Rams Cheerleaders performed at Sydney World Pride's Domain Dance Party, the Opening Concert, Pride Villages, and the Mardi Gras parade. The Rams Cheerleaders also visited local schools, Australian military bases, and hosted cheer clinics for youth in Sydney.
Scott Dalby, Sydney Swans Executive General Manager- People and member of the Sydney Swans Diversity Action Plan committee, said the club looked forward to playing an active role in Sydney World Pride and welcomed the Rams as part of the celebrations.
"Professional sporting organisations can be a powerful unifying force in inclusion and equality. Our partnership with the Rams shows this is the case regardless of geographical location or the sport being played," Dalby said. "Diversity is a strength. It is reflected in the people who work for us, the fans who support us and the broader community of Sydney which we represent. We will always strongly advocate in line with our values and are delighted that the Rams share this ethos."
"We were thrilled to come together with the Sydney Swans to further carry Sydney World Pride's message of inclusivity and the power of sport. Whether it's in LA, Australia or beyond, we are proud to utilize our platform to advocate for all members of the communities we touch," said Rams Head of International and Special Projects, Stephanie Cheng. "Inclusion has always been a valued part of our, and we were thrilled to work with the Sydney Swans and Sydney World Pride to celebrate diversity and inclusion."
In January 2022, the Rams were granted access to Australia and New Zealand as two of its four International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA). As part of the new program, the Rams are engaging fans in Australia through a variety of ways to build on shared traditions as part of a long-term, strategic effort to drive NFL fan growth internationally. Since the program kicked off, the Rams have engaged fans in Australia with a Super Bowl Party, Rams Pick’em, Certified Rams Houses, and a dedicated social channel @LARamsAustralia on Instagram.