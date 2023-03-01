Los Angeles Rams team up with Sydney Swans for World Pride celebration in Australia

The Swans and Rams also came together for Pride Goals where attendees learned AFL and Cheer skills from the Rams Cheerleaders and Sydney Swans players and staff. Additionally, Rams Cheerleaders performed at Sydney World Pride's Domain Dance Party, the Opening Concert, Pride Villages, and the Mardi Gras parade. The Rams Cheerleaders also visited local schools, Australian military bases, and hosted cheer clinics for youth in Sydney.

Scott Dalby, Sydney Swans Executive General Manager- People and member of the Sydney Swans Diversity Action Plan committee, said the club looked forward to playing an active role in Sydney World Pride and welcomed the Rams as part of the celebrations.

"Professional sporting organisations can be a powerful unifying force in inclusion and equality. Our partnership with the Rams shows this is the case regardless of geographical location or the sport being played," Dalby said. "Diversity is a strength. It is reflected in the people who work for us, the fans who support us and the broader community of Sydney which we represent. We will always strongly advocate in line with our values and are delighted that the Rams share this ethos."

"We were thrilled to come together with the Sydney Swans to further carry Sydney World Pride's message of inclusivity and the power of sport. Whether it's in LA, Australia or beyond, we are proud to utilize our platform to advocate for all members of the communities we touch," said Rams Head of International and Special Projects, Stephanie Cheng. "Inclusion has always been a valued part of our, and we were thrilled to work with the Sydney Swans and Sydney World Pride to celebrate diversity and inclusion."