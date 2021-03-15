Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams tender restricted free agent Darious Williams 

Mar 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced today that they have tendered restricted free agent cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿, giving him a first-round tender. The tender is for one year.

By tendering Williams, the Rams have right of first refusal for any contract offer Williams receives from another team. Williams is still free to negotiate with any team; if the Rams do not match a contract offer from another team, they are entitled to a first-round pick from his new team.

The restricted free agent signing period ends April 23, while the last day to match offer sheets for restricted free agents is April 28.

Draft compensation for each tender – regardless of round – is due in the same league year as the offer sheet is signed, except when received two days or later prior to the NFL Draft.

Williams' four interceptions and 14 pass breakups last season marked both team and career-highs, and he also chipped in a career-best 44 total tackles. He originally joined the Rams in early October 2018 after being claimed off waivers from the Ravens.

2021-free-agency-in-article-promo

Related Content

news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Offensive Line

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which Rams offensive linemen are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Tight End

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which Rams tight ends are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become a free agent. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Safety

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which safeties are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Snead on approach to getting under salary cap, franchise tag decision

As the Rams navigate their current salary cap situation, general manager Les Snead said their goal is to get under it without having to cut or trade anyone. Snead also explains why the team opted against using the franchise tag for the third straight year. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Cornerback

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which Rams cornerbacks are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Rams elect not to use franchise tag in 2021

The Los Angeles Rams have chosen to pass on using the franchise tag for the third-straight year. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Running Back

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which Rams running backs are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Linebackers

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which linebackers are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Rams tender exclusive rights free agents Travin Howard and Coleman Shelton

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered linebacker Travin Howard and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Defensive Line

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which Rams defensive linemen are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Five things to know about new Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson

The Los Angeles Rams have signed defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson to a two-year deal. Here's what you should know about him.
Advertising