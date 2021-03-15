Rams tender restricted free agent Darious Williams 

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced today that they have tendered restricted free agent cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿, giving him a first-round tender. The tender is for one year.

By tendering Williams, the Rams have right of first refusal for any contract offer Williams receives from another team. Williams is still free to negotiate with any team; if the Rams do not match a contract offer from another team, they are entitled to a first-round pick from his new team.

The restricted free agent signing period ends April 23, while the last day to match offer sheets for restricted free agents is April 28.

Draft compensation for each tender – regardless of round – is due in the same league year as the offer sheet is signed, except when received two days or later prior to the NFL Draft.