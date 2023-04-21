Rams trade Allen Robinson II to Steelers 

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Wide receiver Allen Robinson II is on the move after one season in Los Angeles.
The Rams on Friday traded Robinson and the No. 251 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for the No. 234 pick in the draft.
Robinson posted 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games (all starts) for L.A. before suffering a season-ending foot injury that required surgery. He originally joined the Rams via a 3-year deal signed as an unrestricted free agent last year.