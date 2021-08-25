Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams trade for Patriots running back Sony Michel

Aug 25, 2021 at 04:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots in exchange for undisclosed draft picks.

Michel, 26, originally entered the league as the 31st overall pick by the Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft. He tallied 535 carries for 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns across three seasons and 38 games in New England, plus 26 career receptions for 258 yards and one touchdown.

The former Georgia standout's arrival adds depth to a Los Angeles running back room that currently includes third-year pro Darrell Henderson Jr., second-year pro Xavier Jones, and rookies Jake Funk and Otis Anderson.

More to come on theRams.com.

PHOTOS: New Rams running back Sony Michel through the years

Take a look back through the career of the newest Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel.

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) strikes a pose after rushing for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
1 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) strikes a pose after rushing for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs for yardage in action against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday October 4, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer via (AP)
2 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs for yardage in action against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday October 4, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer via (AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/AP2018/Damian Strohmeyer
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) celebrates his first NFL touchdown in action against the Miami Dolphins Sunday September 30, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
3 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) celebrates his first NFL touchdown in action against the Miami Dolphins Sunday September 30, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/AP2018/Damian Strohmeyer
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
4 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs before an NFL regular season football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won, 17-10. (Ric Tapia via AP)
5 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs before an NFL regular season football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won, 17-10. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2018
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs for q touchdown in action against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday October 4, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer via (AP)
6 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs for q touchdown in action against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday October 4, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer via (AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/AP2018/Damian Strohmeyer
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) carries the ball during an NFL game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 in Detroit. (Aaron Doster via AP)
7 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) carries the ball during an NFL game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 in Detroit. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2018/Aaron Doster
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
8 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2019
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Jets 28-14. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
9 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Jets 28-14. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) celebrates his third touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
10 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) celebrates his third touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs upfield during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 34-10. (Perry Knotts via AP)
11 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs upfield during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 34-10. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/Perry Knotts Photography
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defense during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
12 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defense during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla ( Tom DiPace via AP)
13 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla ( Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace©
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs away from Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
14 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs away from Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Patriots won 34-13. (Aaron Doster via AP)
15 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Patriots won 34-13. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel runs from Buffalo Bills defenders Kyle Williams (95) and Levi Wallace (47) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
16 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel runs from Buffalo Bills defenders Kyle Williams (95) and Levi Wallace (47) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots' Sony Michel runs the ball against the Washington Football Team during an NFL preseason football game at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
17 / 26

New England Patriots' Sony Michel runs the ball against the Washington Football Team during an NFL preseason football game at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) leaps over Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae (37) in an NFL division football playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
18 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) leaps over Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae (37) in an NFL division football playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Margaret Bowles
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs during the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (Greg Trott via AP)
19 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs during the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) carries the ball during an an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. Houston won 28-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
20 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) carries the ball during an an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. Houston won 28-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, right, gives a stiff arm to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones as he carries the ball in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
21 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, right, gives a stiff arm to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones as he carries the ball in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots' Sony Michel (26) dives for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
22 / 26

New England Patriots' Sony Michel (26) dives for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
23 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) lines up in the backfield during a week 15 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 17-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
24 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) lines up in the backfield during a week 15 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 17-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel celebrates his touchdown with James White, right, in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
25 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel celebrates his touchdown with James White, right, in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel carries the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
26 / 26

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel carries the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell talk final week of preseason

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell had to say about the first two days of practice what the rest of the final week of the preseason 
news

Rams roster at 80 players

The Rams' roster currently stands at 80 players following reductions made Monday and Tuesday. 
news

First Look: Rams travel to Denver to wrap up preseason against Broncos

An early preview of Saturday's preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay on preseason finale plans for quarterback position, Matthew Stafford on evaluation of Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the approach to the quarterback position for this Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos, while quarterback Matthew Stafford details what he's seen out of wide receivers Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell. 
news

Chris Garrett makes presence felt vs. Raiders

Rams rookie outside linebacker Chris Garrett made an impact in a short amount of time on Saturday against the Raiders. 
news

Jalen Ramsey voted No. 13 player on NFL Top 100 

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey lands at No. 13 on the NFL's Top 100 players of 2021. 
news

Bryce Perkins' resilient performance a bright spot vs. Raiders

Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins got the start and never came out in Saturday night's preseason game against the Raiders thanks to an overall resilient performance. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Chris Garrett, Bryce Perkins, Xavier Jones and Tutu Atwell on "resilient" effort vs. Raiders 

Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, running back Xavier Jones and wide receiver Tutu Atwell share their takeaways from Saturday night's 17-16 preseason loss to the Raiders. 
news

Five takeaways from Rams' 17-16 preseason loss to Raiders

Plays made by the Rams' young defensive players, highlight the top observations from Saturday night's preseason game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Top three players from first half of Rams-Raiders

Rams safety J.R. Reed, outside linebacker Chris Garrett and running back Jake Funk shine in the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams place punters Corey Bojorquez and Johnny Hekker on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams have placed punters Corey Bojorquez and Johnny Hekker on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 
Advertising