Rams trade for Patriots running back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots in exchange for undisclosed draft picks.
Michel, 26, originally entered the league as the 31st overall pick by the Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft. He tallied 535 carries for 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns across three seasons and 38 games in New England, plus 26 career receptions for 258 yards and one touchdown.
The former Georgia standout's arrival adds depth to a Los Angeles running back room that currently includes third-year pro Darrell Henderson Jr., second-year pro Xavier Jones, and rookies Jake Funk and Otis Anderson.
More to come on theRams.com.
Take a look back through the career of the newest Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel.