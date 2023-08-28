Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams trade for Steelers OL Kevin Dotson

Aug 27, 2023 at 05:31 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, the Rams have added an offensive lineman.

final-TRADE-pit2-16x9

Los Angeles on Sunday announced it has traded its 2024 fourth-round draft pick and its 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, the Steelers' 2024 fifth-round draft pick, and the Steelers' 2025 sixth-round draft pick.

Dotson, 26, started all 17 games at left guard for Pittsburgh last season, playing all 1,160 offensive snaps. His 77.6 pass blocking grade by Pro Football Focus last season was 17th-highest among all guards, according to the scouting service. Additionally, among guards with at least 1,000 blocking snaps, he tied with the Cowboys' Zack Martin for fourth-fewest pressures allowed with 16 total, per PFF.

Overall, the 6-foot-4, 321-pound offensive lineman started in 30 of 39 career games played over the last three seasons with the Steelers.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette product originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (135th overall) by the Steelers in 2020.

Related Content

news

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. details how his recovery back from injury has made him even more determined to get back on the field & into the starting lineup | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 101

On the latest episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. talks about his road back from injury and how it has made him even more determined to get back on the field and into the starting lineup.
news

Five takeaways from Rams' 41-0 Preseason Week 3 loss to Broncos: Recapping Stetson Bennett, Ronnie Rivers and Ethan Evans' performances, plus other notes

Here are five things we learned from the Rams' 2023 preseason finale against the Broncos in Denver. 
news

Five players to watch: Rams at Broncos, Preseason Week 3

Here are five players fans should be keeping an eye on when the Rams take on the Broncos on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Broncos: Matthew Stafford, Van Jefferson and Kyren Williams shine, while Byron Young shows his speed

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' second and final joint practice with the Broncos this week. 
news

Cooper Kupp: 'I feel like am' on track for Week 1 at Seahawks

Back on the practice field this week after dealing with a hamstring injury from training camp, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp said he feels he's on track for their 2023 season-opener against the Seahawks in Seattle. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Broncos: Cooper Kupp and Derion Kendrick in action, Logan Bruss back practicing, and more

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' first joint practice with the Broncos in Denver. 
news

"Se sintió bien liberar un poco mi frustración": Actuación contra los Raiders alentadora para el TE Davis Allen después de lidiar con una lesión en el músculo de la corva

Después de perder tiempo debido a una lesión en el tendón de la corva, TE novato de los Rams, Davis Allen, estaba feliz de aprovechar al máximo su debut de pretemporada el sábado por la noche contra los Raiders. 
news

2023 Breakout Candidates: 2nd Year Players

In this installment of Breakout Candidates, Voice of the Los Angeles Rams J.B. Long dives into the Draft Class of 2022 and takes a look at which players could make the biggest leap from Year One to Year Two.
news

First Look: Rams close out 2023 preseason taking on Broncos in Denver

Previewing Saturday's Preseason Week 3 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
news

OC Mike LaFleur: Second preseason game provides 'more learning opportunities' for young roster

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reviews what he took away from Saturday night's preseason game against the Raiders as preparation for the Broncos gets underway. 
news

McVay: Cooper Kupp and Derion Kendrick expected to return to practice this week, plus latest on Logan Bruss and Joe Noteboom

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive back Derion Kendrick, and offensive linemen Logan Bruss and Joe Noteboom as they prepare for joint practices against the Broncos in Denver. 
Advertising