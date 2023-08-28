Rams trade for Steelers OL Kevin Dotson

Los Angeles on Sunday announced it has traded its 2024 fourth-round draft pick and its 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, the Steelers' 2024 fifth-round draft pick, and the Steelers' 2025 sixth-round draft pick.

Dotson, 26, started all 17 games at left guard for Pittsburgh last season, playing all 1,160 offensive snaps. His 77.6 pass blocking grade by Pro Football Focus last season was 17th-highest among all guards, according to the scouting service. Additionally, among guards with at least 1,000 blocking snaps, he tied with the Cowboys' Zack Martin for fourth-fewest pressures allowed with 16 total, per PFF.

Overall, the 6-foot-4, 321-pound offensive lineman started in 30 of 39 career games played over the last three seasons with the Steelers.