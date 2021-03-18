Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams trade Michael Brockers to Lions for future draft pick

Mar 17, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have traded defensive lineman Michael Brockers to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a future draft pick.

Brockers, 30, spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Rams after joining the organization as a first-round draft pick (No. 14 overall) out of LSU in 2012. During that span, he amassed 395 total tackles (48 for loss), 62 QB hits, and 28 sacks while playing playing in 138 out of 144 possible regular season games.

According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, Brockers' 62 QB hits are fourth-most in franchise history, while is 28 sacks are 12th-most in franchise history.

The veteran defensive lineman was also a two-time team captain for the Rams (2018 and 2020) as well as a member of their leadership council formed under head coach Sean McVay.

Related Content

news

Jared Goff's best moments as a Ram 

TheRams.com looks back on Jared Goff's best moments as a Ram, both on and off the field.
news

Rams get under salary cap ahead of 2021 free agency 

The Rams are under the salary cap ahead of 2021 free agency and the new league year. 
news

By the Numbers: Leonard Floyd

With outside linebacker Leonard Floyd returning to Los Angeles, theRams.com takes a look at some of the key numbers from his first season in L.A. 
news

Rams, Leonard Floyd agree to terms on four-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd have agreed to terms on a four-year deal.
news

Rams tender restricted free agent Darious Williams 

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered restricted free agent cornerback Darious Williams.  
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Offensive Line

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which Rams offensive linemen are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Initial projections for Rams' 2021 compensatory pick selections

How might the Rams use their recently-awarded compensatory picks in this year's draft? Here's what some experts are predicting early on. 
news

Top Rams News: Potential free agent fits, roster needs

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Sunday, March 14. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Tight End

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which Rams tight ends are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become a free agent. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Safety

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which safeties are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Rams' approach to pro days unaffected by this year's limitations

Despite NFL teams being limited to three representatives at each pro day this year, Rams general manager Les Snead says it will still be business as usual for the team's scouting department. 
Advertising