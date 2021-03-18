Rams trade Michael Brockers to Lions for future draft pick

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have traded defensive lineman Michael Brockers to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a future draft pick.

Brockers, 30, spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Rams after joining the organization as a first-round draft pick (No. 14 overall) out of LSU in 2012. During that span, he amassed 395 total tackles (48 for loss), 62 QB hits, and 28 sacks while playing playing in 138 out of 144 possible regular season games.

According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, Brockers' 62 QB hits are fourth-most in franchise history, while is 28 sacks are 12th-most in franchise history.