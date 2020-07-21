Rams update ticketholder plan for 2020 season 

In a letter to Stadium Seat License (SSL) holders, the Los Angeles Rams announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SoFi Stadium will be at limited or no capacity in 2020 and season tickets will not be possible for the 2020 season.

Season tickets will be deferred to the 2021 season, with SSL holders given priority for 2020 single game tickets if fans are allowed in the stadium during the 2020 season. All previous single game ticket purchases and transferred tickets will be canceled.

According to the letter, the difficult decision to defer season tickets to 2021 means:

All season ticket payment plans will be halted.

SSL holders who have made payments toward 2020 season tickets will have the ability to keep money on their account to be used toward 2021 season tickets or receive a refund.

Any tickets that Season Ticket Members have resold or transferred will be returned and dropped.

All single game tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be refunded within thirty days. If tickets were purchased through a resale marketplace, ticketholders should visit that marketplace's website to review the site's policies or contact the site's customer service team for support.

The team anticipates that the NFL will cancel preseason games, which means the first NFL game at SoFi Stadium would be its Week 1 Sunday Night Football opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13. In hopes of having fans at the opener, the Rams ask that fans please join them in wearing a mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The process for SSL holders to purchase individual game tickets will be outlined at a later date. In the meantime, SSL holders are given the following options:

1) Opt out of the 2020 season: This confirms that they do not wish to attend games this season even if fans are allowed to attend in a limited capacity. SSL holders are being asked to opt out by July 31, but they will retain all of their non-gameday benefits and are not impacted long-term by this decision. Whether they apply funds to 2021 or request a refund has no impact on their benefits.

2) Stay on for 2020 Season: If fans are allowed in stadium for any games this season, SSL holders who opt to stay on for the 2020 season will receive first priority to purchase individual tickets through a process to be determined closer to the game dates. Any funds paid toward 2020 season tickets will be left on accounts to be used toward individual game tickets, if fans are allowed in stadium.

If the Rams are able to eventually welcome fans into SoFi Stadium, home gamedays will look drastically different based on federal, state, local and NFL guidelines. Some of the protocols that will likely be in place on gamedays based on current guidelines:

Fans must always wear a mask on their face unless actively eating or drinking. This would include inside clubs and suites.

Social distancing will be enforced at all times. Congregating in concourses will be actively discouraged by stadium staff.

Seating blocks will be set up to promote social distancing, with separation of 6 feet between blocks. Seating block sizes will vary and be able to accommodate between 1 and 10 guests.

The first seven rows of the stadium will be eliminated and covered with tarps to protect players and coaches.

All purchase stations will be strictly cashless. "Reverse ATMs" will be available on each concourse for those who need to convert cash to gift cards.

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the stadium.

Tailgate parking may be available but in a limited capacity and guests will not be able to congregate.

Health screening protocols likely to include a waiver for all game attendees to sign before entering as well as temperature checks for staff and potentially attendees.

Regardless of what the future holds, Rams players understand the importance of the team's fans and hope to see them at SoFi Stadium at some point this season.

"Well, I feel like you need fans to play the game," defensive tackle Aaron Donald said in May. "I don't see how you could play a game without any fans. That would take all the excitement and the fun out the game, kind of. You know (without fans, when) you make a big play, it's just you making a big play. I feel like the fans are what pick you up. The fans are what make the game exciting. The fans are what gives you that extra juice when you are tired and fatigued. When you make that big play and hear 80,000 fans going crazy, that just pumps you up."

"Having the fans is definitely an added bonus and I want the fans there," cornerback Jalen Ramsey said that same month. "I feel like it would be very weird to not have the fans there. We feed off their energy, they give us boosts. They get the whole atmosphere hyped up."