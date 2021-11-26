Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

All eyes on Rams & Packers for huge NFC tilt in Week 12

Nov 26, 2021 at 11:31 AM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

We weren't privy to all the details. But as it was reported, ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿'s free agent decision came down to two NFC contenders: Green Bay and Los Angeles.

Similar systems; like-minded head coaches and play-callers; big arms at quarterback; elite No. 1 receivers.

OBJ chose the Rams in the end, and while he made his Rams debut in limited work at San Francisco in Week 10, he did so without the benefit of a full practice. Now, off the bye, he'll be as close to fully incorporated as can reasonably be expected. And the Rams desperately need him, having lost ﻿Robert Woods﻿ for the season, and having scored only 16 points, combined, while the game was in the balance in their past two losses.

Newly 29-years old, Beckham chose to chase a ring with the Rams. Now, together, their pursuit of that goal continues against the "other team" – the Green Bay Packers.

Not As Bad As It Looks

Because the Rams haven't won in a month, and because they haven't defeated a team with a winning record since Week 3, it's understandable how uncomfortable that bye week was for everyone involved.

However, the Rams are still a very efficient football team with elite talent at essential positions.

On offense, they rank second in Football Outsider's DVOA metric, including top-10 marks in passing and rushing. On defense, they rank seventh overall, including top-10 marks against the pass and run.

That's complete. That's elite. And that puts the Rams right where we all hoped they'd be – in contention.

We're not turning a blind eye to the deficiencies highlighted by two November losses. But also, let's not fall victim to recency bias.

It's All Right There For The Taking

…Or is it?

While the Rams are only one game back in the NFC in the loss column, and while they have head-to-head opportunities still to come against the Packers and Cardinals, and while they have a win over the Bucs already in their pocket, it's going to be very difficult to overcome NFC West-leading Arizona.

As it stands, the tiebreaking formula doesn't look good for the Rams, even if they're able to go on a stretch run.

The Cardinals (9-2) are on their bye, undefeated within the division. Their remaining schedule includes road trips to Chicago, Detroit, and Dallas, with home games against Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Seattle. Having already won two division road games with Colt McCoy at the controls, it feels like 12-5 is their floor (happy to be wrong, here!).

Figure the Rams (7-3) have one more loss to spare, and it can't come against an NFC West opponent.

Snap the Streaks

The Packers have won nine straight games at Lambeau Field, the longest active home winning streak in the NFL.

Since LaFleur was hired three years ago, they are the only team without consecutive losses. In fact, per ESPN, this weekend the Packers head coach could become the second-fastest in the Super Bowl Era to reach 35 career wins (44 games), trailing only Chuck Knox (43rd career game).

Sure would be nice to throw up a road block, protect a Rams corner of the record book, and snap those Packers streaks, wouldn't it?

Signature Service

The enduring image from last January's playoff loss in Green Bay was an emotional ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ acknowledging the season's end on the sideline. At far less than 100 percent physically, we all wondered how that game might have played out differently if the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year had been right – and if ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ had been available.

Well less than a calendar year removed from that disappointment, here's a chance to run it back with Donald and Kupp. While the receiver has broken out with a career season, Donald's 2021 has been kept on simmer so far.

He's still Pro Football Focus' top-graded defensive player. He's on track for another double-digit sack season. But we're still waiting for the signature performance, a total takeover, that only he can author.

With ﻿Von Miller﻿ added to the pass rush, Donald should only get more favorable opportunities from this point forward.

Earn the Right

That being said, the loss to the 49ers was once again a blueprint for neutralizing Donald: play with the lead, run it until you're blue in the face, shorten your quarterback's time-to-throw to career levels (in fact, don't even bother throwing outside the numbers or beyond the sticks).

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers enjoyed similar road-grading last January, hammering away with 36 rush attempts for 188 yards, chewing up 36 minutes of possession, then surgically striking what had been the best defense in the NFL all season. So Green Bay knows first-hand what works against L.A.

In all three phases, the Rams need to create more and better game circumstances where Donald can feast. Longer fields created by the kicking game. Eliminate turnovers and finish drives with touchdowns on offense. Stuff the early-down running game on defense. All with the goal of earning the right to rush the quarterback in some known passing situations.

PHOTOS: Rams hold Thanksgiving week practices ahead of Packers matchup at Lambeau Field

Check out photos of Los Angeles Rams players on the practice field ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

E_TOW_5054
1 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3293
2 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_5583
3 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3716
4 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5739
5 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3614
6 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_3404
7 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5150
8 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3379
9 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5665
10 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3223
11 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_5428
12 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_5161
13 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3465
14 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_3578
15 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5292
16 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_5779
17 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_5512
18 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3508
19 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5353
20 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3694
21 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_3493
22 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_3676
23 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5279
24 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2809
25 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_2442
26 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_4967
27 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2462
28 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2899
29 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2801
30 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_2625
31 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL3001
32 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2532
33 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5090
34 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2955
35 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_4923
36 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2617
37 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2938
38 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2914
39 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3729
40 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_2683
41 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2977
42 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2433
43 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL3037
44 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2766
45 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Studying Davante Adams helped Cooper Kupp elevate his game

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has long been an example for Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. 
news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams S Johnnie Johnson

After playing 9 seasons with the Rams, former safety Johnnie Johnson details how the game of football helped set him up for a second career aimed at helping those in need.
news

After multiple Thanksgiving gamedays, 2021 will present different routine for Stafford family

Having played on Thanksgiving often during his 12 seasons with the Lions, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won't have his usual gameday routine for that day this year with the Rams playing on Sunday. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald preview Week 12 at Packers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Wednesday press conferences as they prepare for the Packers. 
news

Notable Rams-Packers games through the years

Ahead of Sunday's Week 12 matchup, theRams.com looks back on notable Rams-Packers games in series history. 
news

Torry Holt named modern-era semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt is one the of 26 modern-era players chosen as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. 
news

Rams-Jaguars kickoff moved to 1:05 p.m. pacific time

The NFL on Tuesday announced a new kickoff time and TV network for the Rams' Dec. 5 home game against the Jaguars. 
news

First Look: Rams return from bye week to take on Packers in Green Bay

An early preview of Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 12

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Leonard Floyd sustained concussion against 49ers but expected to play at Packers; latest on Dont'e Deayon and Justin Hollins

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, cornerback Dont'e Deayon and outside linebacker Justin Hollins as they begin their preparation for Week 12 against the Packers. 
news

Five things to watch after the Rams bye week

TheRams.com identifies five storylines to pay attention to as the team return from their bye and shift their attention toward the final seven games of the regular season. 
Advertising