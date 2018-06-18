Rams Waive Larry Rose, Chucky Williams

Check out photos of Los Angeles Rams coaches and players touring the future home in Inglewood.
The Rams have made a pair of roster moves on Monday, waiving running back Larry Rose and defensive back Chucky Williams.
Los Angeles was awarded Rose off waivers from the Titans in mid-May after initially signing with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico State. Williams initially signed with the club as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville in May.
With the pair of moves, Los Angeles' roster now stands at 88 players. Following the conclusion of the offseason program, the team will reconvene for training camp in late July.