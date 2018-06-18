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Rams Waive Larry Rose, Chucky Williams

Jun 18, 2018 at 02:35 PM
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Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

PHOTOS: Rams Visit Hollywood Park

Check out photos of Los Angeles Rams coaches and players touring the future home in Inglewood.

Owner Stan Kroenke and (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams speak while on a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Owner Stan Kroenke and (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams speak while on a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee, and Sean Mannion of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee, and Sean Mannion of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Luis PerezNdamukong Suh, Blake Countess, Gerald Everett, Darrell Williams, Austin Blythe, and Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Luis PerezNdamukong Suh, Blake Countess, Gerald Everett, Darrell Williams, Austin Blythe, and Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (88) Michael Thomas of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (88) Michael Thomas of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts a football while taking a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts a football while taking a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Luis Perez, Blake Countess, and Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Luis Perez, Blake Countess, and Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Guard (68) Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Guard (68) Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Guard (68) Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Guard (68) Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts a football while taking a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts a football while taking a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball while on a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball while on a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee, and Sean Mannion of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee, and Sean Mannion of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (86) Steven Mitchell of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (86) Steven Mitchell of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (9) Luis Perez of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (9) Luis Perez of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (84) Temarrick Hemingway of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Tight end (84) Temarrick Hemingway of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

General view of the new Inglewood Stadium construction site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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General view of the new Inglewood Stadium construction site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Coach Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Coach Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Executive vice president of football operations Kevin Demoff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Executive vice president of football operations Kevin Demoff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball while on a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball while on a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Owner Stan Kroenke and wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Owner Stan Kroenke and wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (88) Michael Thomas of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (88) Michael Thomas of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the team while touring the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the team while touring the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

General view of the new Inglewood Stadium construction site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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General view of the new Inglewood Stadium construction site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts a football while taking a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts a football while taking a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Samson Ebukam and Matt Longacre of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Samson Ebukam and Matt Longacre of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Sam Shields and Taurean Nixon of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Sam Shields and Taurean Nixon of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Center (65) John Sullivan of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Center (65) John Sullivan of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

General view of the new Inglewood Stadium construction site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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General view of the new Inglewood Stadium construction site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (86) Steven Mitchell of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (86) Steven Mitchell of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Ndamukong Suh, Blake Countess, Gerald Everett, Austin Blythe, and Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Ndamukong Suh, Blake Countess, Gerald Everett, Austin Blythe, and Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (24) Blake Countess of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Safety (24) Blake Countess of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Austin Blythe and Darrell Williams of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Austin Blythe and Darrell Williams of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff and safety (41) Marqui Christian of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff and safety (41) Marqui Christian of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (21) Aqib Talib of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Cornerback (21) Aqib Talib of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (84) Temarrick Hemingway of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Tight end (84) Temarrick Hemingway of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (51) Ejuan Price of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Linebacker (51) Ejuan Price of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

General view of the new Inglewood Stadium construction site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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General view of the new Inglewood Stadium construction site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

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The Rams have made a pair of roster moves on Monday, waiving running back Larry Rose and defensive back Chucky Williams.

Los Angeles was awarded Rose off waivers from the Titans in mid-May after initially signing with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico State. Williams initially signed with the club as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville in May.

With the pair of moves, Los Angeles' roster now stands at 88 players. Following the conclusion of the offseason program, the team will reconvene for training camp in late July.

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