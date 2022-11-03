Where Are They Now? Former Rams quarterback & 1979 NFC champion Vince Ferragamo

"Pat and I played alongside of each other, and I eventually got the nod when he went down with a (broken hand in 1979) and then tried to make the best of things. I always thought in the back of my mind, when you get the opportunity, you've got to make it happen."

After doing more watching than playing during his first two seasons, Ferragamo's first opportunity to start came during a nationally-televised Monday Night Football game againstAtlanta on November 19 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

"They were a blitzing team, and my memory was basically standing in there, in the heat of the battle, with people trying to come at you and just picking them apart," Ferragamo laughed. "I had the great offensive line and no one ever got through the middle of that line. That was kind of a cardinal sin.

"I would stand in there and deliver the ball quickly. Get the ball out, recognize the blitz, and with the help of all the coaching that I had, was able to roll. And the team responded. They responded to the quarterback."

Winning four of five starts under center, the hometown kid helped the Rams post a 9-7 record and make the playoffs.

"Everybody got excited for me, my family and friends. But my dad was probably my worst critic," Ferragamo laughed. "I always had to do something better and that always kept me on my toes because I always wanted to make my dad proud when I was playing.

"Maybe being home and in front of him every week was a blessing in disguise. I know it pushed me to my limits. And when you're not the greatest athlete and you don't have all the tools, you've really got to be sharp with what you have. And so I was able to bring that out."

In the divisional round, the Rams traveled to Dallas and beat the Cowboys, 21-19. Next, they shut out the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay for the NFC Championship, 9-0.

"I think we actually gelled. I mean, the entire team was a fraternity of guys that liked each other and we played for each other," Ferragamo said. "We didn't play for ourselves, really, we played for the guy next to us. And we had a really good makeup of a veteran team and young players.

"We took the lead from the experienced players like Jack Youngblood and Jim Youngblood and Jack Reynolds and Dave Elmendorf. And then always recognizing the fact that we were just going to go out there and play smash mouth football."

Playing for the league title for the first time since they fell to Cleveland in the 1955 NFL Championship Game, the Rams met Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XIV at the Rose Bowl. The Steelers prevailed, 31-19.

"Talking with Freddy Dryer after we won the NFC Championship, we went back on the field when the entire fanbase was removed from the stadium. He said, 'Vinnie, look up. We just made history.' It was the first time the Los Angeles Rams were playing in a Super Bowl game,"Ferragamo said. "And so taking that as one of the memories, and going into the Super Bowl playing against 13 Hall of Famers, that was probably one of the best teams of all time. They could do everything.

"You, as the opponent, you have to prepare and just bring your best game to them. And we did. We just we fell short because we lacked the experience of being in a huge game like that. Where they had three, four years of Super Bowl experience. And they were that good.