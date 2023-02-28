Where Are They Now? Former Pro Bowler & Rams wide receiver Henry Ellard

"People always ask me, 'What was your biggest moment in the NFL?' And really, it wasn't a play or anything like that," Ellard said. "My mom and dad had divorced when I was young, so she took care of (me and my eight older brothers and sisters). She was a registered nurse at a convalescent hospital from 10:30 at night to 7:30 in the morning. She'd get home and fix us breakfast and send us off to school.

"I told her I couldn't wait to get to a point where I can take care of her. And so the greatest moment of my career was when I told my mom, 'It's time for you to retire. It's time for me to take care of you.' That's what it was all about for me. That was my motivating factor, just taking care of my mom."

Enjoying a lengthy career playing for the Rams, Washington and New England could have been enough. But for Ellard, it was merely halftime. A free agent in 1998, Ellard was in Los Angeles and opened a newspaper.

"This small Christian high school had hired a coach, and two weeks before they were going to start, he walked away from them. My heart went out to these kids. I said, 'You know what, I'm going to follow this story. And if they hire a head coach, I'm going to go volunteer.' That's how I got into coaching," Ellard said.

"We had maybe 18 players, which half were probably freshmen that had never played the game before. They were scared to death and I wouldn't change a thing. Because just to watch how the kids started to develop and come along and build a little confidence, it was such a neat experience."

After two seasons at California Southern Christian Academy, interrupted by a five-game stint playing for the Patriots, Ellard volunteered to coach at Fresno State for one season and then became a rookie with the Rams again in 2001 on Mike Martz's staff as an offensive assistant.

"I've got Isaac Bruce, I've got Torry Holt, I've got Ricky Proehl, I've got Az (-Zahir) Hakim. I couldn't ask for better situation than that," Ellard said. "And it was kind of neat because it was really just veteran players talking to the younger players. The things that worked for me, the things that worked for them, the things that can help them in a given situation."

With the Rams for eight seasons, Ellard went on to coach wide receivers for the Jets and the Saints – a 14-year NFL career on the sidelines – before retiring to San Antonio, Texas, with his wife, Lillian, and their daughters: Christiana, Alexandria and Adriana. He also has two children from a previous marriage: Whitney and Henry Jr., and four grandchildren.

Ellard's retired, but isn't spending afternoons on the front porch, sitting on a rocking chair, and shooing kids off of his lawn.

"It's like full circle. I had two daughters in school at the time and one day I was out on the track working out after I dropped them off in the morning. The athletic director saw me and asked if I would help out with the receivers," Ellard said.

After one year, the head coach left for a college job, and his replacement lasted 10 days before doing the same.

"My heart went out to these kids, almost like it did the first time I got into coaching," Ellard said. "Within two days, I get a phone call from the athletic director, and sure enough, I became the head coach.