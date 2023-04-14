He's doing his part to ensure that happens as President of the Black Cooperative Impact Fund (BCIF, formerly known as the Black Cooperative Investment Fund). His work helping facilitate change and boost economic mobility through BCIF is why he was recently recognized as the Los Angeles Rams' third "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023.

"Being recognized as a 'pLAymaker' means a lot, especially given what the Rams have done and are doing, will continue to do in being authentically engaged with the community," Lewis said. "To have the Rams acknowledge our efforts, it gives us a stamp of approval in terms of the work we're doing,that it's viewed positively, and that we're having a positive impact. We're being noticed. And when I say we, I'm talking about the community as a whole. BCIF is a community-driven lender, so we can't do anything without people having skin in the game, whether it's through individual donors or awarding grants to us. The community drives BCIF, makes it go, and so the Rams have acknowledged that, and it's important. We love it."