WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Scroll through the West Valley Food Pantry's website or ask any volunteer, and you'll see and hear the phrase repeatedly:
No one goes away hungry.
The nonprofit's mission is always important when it comes to combating food insecurity, but especially now more than ever with the impact of inflation on grocery prices. Executive Director Debbie Decker's role in helping the food pantry's team further that cause is why she was recently recognized as the Rams' second "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023.
"I am absolutely speechless," Decker said last week at the food pantry, where she was surprised with a check for $5,000 from The Los Angeles Rams Foundation. "This has been a huge shock and a wonderful, wonderful surprise, and I'm incredibly honored. I am so honored. And the thing is, it's not just me, it's a whole team. It takes a village. So thank you for the honor, but it's really the whole team that worked so hard to make this happen."