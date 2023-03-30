"And so it's impactful," Decker said. "It's something that I think every person can relate to, because we've all been hungry at some point. You either forgot your lunch and you're doing without (it) at work, or you went to school one day and you forgot your lunch and so people were sharing their food with you. I think having even the smallest experience of hunger, everybody can relate to what that is. And so this community joins together and we feed the hungry. Once somebody has food in their belly, that opens them up to being able to address other problems in their life – whether it's a lack of funding, whether it's a lack of shelter, whether it's a lack of healthcare, whatever the other crises that brought them to the point where they are hungry, you can then take the next step, and that's where we go."