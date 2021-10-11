Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Robert Rochell: "Rookie is just a title" 

Oct 11, 2021 at 04:47 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A fourth-round pick out of Central Arkansas in this year's NFL Draft, Rams rookie cornerback ﻿Robert Rochell﻿ didn't anticipate making his first start this early into his pro career.

Nonetheless, when informed of the decision early last week as the Rams geared up for the Seahawks on a short week, he had no choice but to be as prepared as he possibly could.

"Rookie is just a title," Rochell said during a video conference Monday. "And that's just how I look at a lot of things, a lot of stuff. Titles are tricky, and sometimes stuff happens, so you just got to be ready."

Rochell in turn authored a performance to build on in the Rams' win over the Seahawks, with some learning experiences along the way.

The biggest takeaway from those around him Thursday night was the way he responded throughout the evening.

He drew a 47-yard defensive pass interference penalty that led to the game's first points, a 19-yard touchdown pass from Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson to wide receiver DK Metcalf. Rochell said Monday the penalty stemmed from misjudging the ball and losing it in the light, but he wasn't disappointed in himself and received encouragement from his teammates.

Rochell later came through with a crucial pass breakup on a Geno Smith pass intended for Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett in the endzone with 3:09 remaining in the fourth quarter that forced Seattle to settle for a field goal, giving the Rams a six-point lead instead of three.

"He stayed confident," Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said postgame. "Even through the downs of the game, he never got down on himself. We were encouraging himself, of course, but he was already like, 'Yeah, I'm good, next play,' and that's the exact mindset you gotta have as a corner, especially going against good players on good teams like we're going against tonight."

Indeed, that was mindset Rochell said he tried to maintain throughout the course of Thursday night's game, good plays or bad plays.

"Just short term memory, really have a short term memory," Rochell said. "As a DB, you're no better than your last play. So the last play, I had to delete it and I had to get ready for the next one because my next one could be the best play, you know? It only takes one. This is the game of football, there's gonna be ups and downs and with that realization and accepting that, it's easier for you to move forward. Like I said, I play with a big heart. I love this game. Whatever they need me to do, I do it with no with a lot of pride. And I just really love the game."

Rams head coach Sean McVay, like Ramsey, was pleased with the way Rochell handled himself throughout last Thursday night's game.

"He's a mentally tough kid. He's unfazed. It's not too big for him," McVay said last Friday. "I liked the look in his eye during games, too. You can get a really good feel for some of these younger players just by, what does it look like? How do they handle the ebbs and flows of a game, and when the stuff really counts, especially in that type of atmosphere and environment. Certainly wasn't perfect, but his competitiveness, his toughness, his resolve, all those things that I think are important to be a good football player, I thought that was demonstrated yesterday and I think he's only going to improve and get more and more comfortable and confident."

Related Content

news

Brian Allen's comeback key piece to success of Rams offensive line

Overcoming adversity faced in the last year and a half, center Brian Allen has become an important part of the success of the Rams' offensive line. 
news

McVay: Darious Williams has "mild" ankle sprain, no timetable yet for return

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the status of cornerback Darious Williams after Williams left Thursday night's game against the Seahawks with an ankle injury. 
news

Given increased opportunities against Seahawks, Robert Woods delivers

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods capitalized on his season-high 14 targets and turned in a big performance in their win over the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. 
news

Stafford y Woods destrozan a Seattle y Donald consigue el récord de capturas en triunfo de los Rams

Los Ángeles muestra carácter para mejorar a 4-1 en una noche en la que Russell Wilson abandona lesionado por primera vez en su carrera
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Robert Woods, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey react to Rams' win over Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Robert Woods, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's postgame press conferences following their 26-17 win over the Seahawks. 
news

Game Recap: Nick Scott's late interception, Matt Gay's late field goal lift Rams to 26-17 win over Seahawks

The Rams bounce back in Week 5 with a 26-17 win over the Seahawks in Seattle. 
news

Aaron Donald sets new Rams record for career sacks 

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald now has the most career sacks in franchise history. 
news

Bryce Perkins, Chris Garrett and Bobby Brown III among Rams' inactives for Thursday Night Football at Seahawks

A look at the inactives for Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. 
news

Injury Report 10/6: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 5 at Seahawks

A look at the final injury report leading into Thursday night's Week 5 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.
news

Week 5 Preview: L.A. turns the page to Seattle for Rams vs. Seahawks Thursday Night Football showdown

As the Rams get set to face the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, J.B. Long discusses Darious Williams' past success against Seattle and how much of a factor he may be in this game, the defense's tough assignment of facing another dual threat QB in consecutive weeks, and if this game will be yet another epic battle in this storied rivalry.  
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Seahawks

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 5 Thursday Night Football game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
Advertising