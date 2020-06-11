Rams WR Robert Woods and QB Jared Goff: Time to speak up and take action

Those aforementioned feelings haven't been the only motivating factors toward Woods' call to action.

Last week, the Rams used their Monday virtual team meeting as a dedicated platform for players, coaches and other club personnel to share their feelings on and experiences with racism and systemic oppression.

Three days later, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and several other high-profile black players shared a video coordinated by Thomas calling on the league to condemn racism. Less than 24 hours after Thomas' post Thursday afternoon, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a video statement Friday evening saying "we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier," and encouraged players to speak out and peacefully protest. Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day participated in a peaceful protest last week.

This empowerment is an improvement from four years ago, when Woods said players feared protesting might cost them their jobs.

"Good to see everyone get involved," Woods said.

Teammates and the organization as a whole have taken action, or at least recognized the need for it.

In addition to that dedicated team meeting, the Rams last Thursday hosted an organization-wide conversation with Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, a national nonprofit which strives to create positive change on matters of race and equality.

During his virtual media session Wednesday afternoon, Jared Goff said he didn't see 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman's comments about importance of white quarterbacks speaking up until after he had posted his own statement, but they still resonated with him.