NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell anticipates virtual offseason in 2021, here's what it means for the Rams

Rams fans wondering what's in store for their team's offseason program – and moreover, what the offseason as a whole will look like – will already have somewhat of an idea based on last year.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell anticipates the 2021 offseason looking like what the league did last year.

"Virtual is going to be a part of our lives for the long-term," Goodell said during a news conference with reporters in Tampa Bay, Florida, last Thursday

In mid-January, it was reported via a memo issued to teams that the league effectively scrapped this year's NFL Scouting Combine due to the pandemic. It will not be held in Indianapolis; instead, on-field drills and workouts will be conducted at on-campus pro days – team personnel will be able to attend these to evaluate prospects – with interviews between prospects and teams to be conducted virtually, as well as the psychological testing.

Rams general manager Les Snead said it shouldn't affect their draft process too much, citing advancements in technology used for evaluations and being used to the virtual experience.