Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rookie role analysis: Where does Rapp fit among the safeties? 

May 06, 2019 at 04:20 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

When the Rams turned in their card for their first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, they picked a player in safety Taylor Rapp — a position that may have surprised those outside the building.

But even as a player in a talented and fairly crowded defensive backfield, Rapp seems to have a chance to see significant playing time as a rookie.

OUTLOOK AT THE POSITION

There's plenty of time before Week 1, but at this point it seems fairly unlikely that Rapp will be one of the two traditional starters at safety when the Rams line up against the Panthers offense on Sept. 8. John Johnson has solidified his role as one of the league's better young DBs, as he excelled at strong safety in 2018. And L.A. signed veteran free safety Eric Weddle to a two-year deal before the official start of the new league year for a reason.

Looking at the entire secondary, the majority of significant contributors from 2018 are back in 2019. Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters, Nickell Robey-Coleman, and Troy Hill are still on the roster. Then there's cornerback Dominique Hatfield and safety Marqui Christian who also provide depth and have been significant special teams contributors.

POTENTIAL ROLE AS A ROOKIE

With all of those quality players, how could Rapp see the field in 2019? Head coach Sean McVay brought it up on draft night: sub packages.

"I think to be able to get him in a group where you're playing and you're learning behind those two guys, and then based on personnel groupings that we want to activate defensively — when you've got three players that have a versatile skillset you can really put yourself in an advantage situation defensively with guys that can do a lot of different things, and some of the disguises, and different amount of coverages that you can activate, or all these guys have the ability to blitz as well," McVay said. "So, we feel like he fits really well with some of the things that we're looking for."

So what does that mean on a play-to-play basis? Well, last year Christian was able to get in some playing time on defense in Los Angeles' dime package in a hybrid linebacker/safety role. Given Rapp's versatility — he can play in the box as a strong safety and deep in coverage as a free safety — there's reason to believe he could also play that kind of hybrid role in sub packages for known-passing situations.

Plus, Rapp has shown he can get to the passer as a blitzer, recording 6.0 sacks in his college career — 4.0 of which came his junior year in 2018.

Essentially, Rapp has the potential to be kind of a wild card on the Rams' defense — a player offenses must account for, and will have a hard time figuring out what he'll do once the ball gets snapped.

WHAT ABOUT THE FUTURE?

Weddle, who turned 34 in January, signed a two-year contract with the Rams. And if Weddle continues to play at the high level he did in Baltimore from 2016-2018, he'll likely play both of those seasons out in Los Angeles. But after that, in an ideal world Rapp would likely take over for Weddle as one of the Rams' two starting safeties.

Johnson also has two years remaining on his rookie deal, but — again, in an ideal world — with Johnson potentially on a second contract, the Rams may have set themselves up to have a high-quality safety group for years to come.

PHOTOS: Meet Safety Taylor Rapp 

The Los Angeles Rams select Washington safety Taylor Rapp with the 61st pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: The Ohio State Buckeyes top the Washington Huskies 28-23 at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
1 / 19

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: The Ohio State Buckeyes top the Washington Huskies 28-23 at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Alika Jenner/2019 Alika Jenner
The 2018 University of Washington football team head shots on August 22, 2018. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
2 / 19

The 2018 University of Washington football team head shots on August 22, 2018. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures 3131 Western Ave. Suite 323 Seattle, WA 98121
Photo: Alika Jenner
3 / 19

Photo: Alika Jenner

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner Photography (206) 612-1314 alikajenner.com
Photo: Alika Jenner
4 / 19

Photo: Alika Jenner

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner Photography (206) 612-1314 alikajenner.com
Photo: Alika Jenner
5 / 19

Photo: Alika Jenner

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner Photography (206) 612-1314 alikajenner.com
Photo: Alika Jenner
6 / 19

Photo: Alika Jenner

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner Photography (206) 612-1314 alikajenner.com
The University of Washington takes on Stanford at Husky Stadium on Saturday, November 3, 2018 in Seattle.
7 / 19

The University of Washington takes on Stanford at Husky Stadium on Saturday, November 3, 2018 in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson/Red Box Pictures
Photo: Alika Jenner
8 / 19

Photo: Alika Jenner

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner Photography (206) 612-1314 alikajenner.com
Washington State's Travell Harris, lower right, is tackled by Washington safety Taylor Rapp, upper left as snow flies during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
9 / 19

Washington State's Travell Harris, lower right, is tackled by Washington safety Taylor Rapp, upper left as snow flies during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 19

Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington's Taylor Rapp, second from right, leaps to intercept a Stanford pass in the end zone on the final play of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Seattle. Washington won 27-23. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
11 / 19

Washington's Taylor Rapp, second from right, leaps to intercept a Stanford pass in the end zone on the final play of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Seattle. Washington won 27-23. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Photo: Alika Jenner
12 / 19

Photo: Alika Jenner

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner Photography (206) 612-1314 alikajenner.com
Washington's Taylor Rapp (7) celebrates wth teammates after a play against North Dakota in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
13 / 19

Washington's Taylor Rapp (7) celebrates wth teammates after a play against North Dakota in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
14 / 19

Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington's Taylor Rapp runs on the field after a play against North Dakota in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
15 / 19

Washington's Taylor Rapp runs on the field after a play against North Dakota in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
16 / 19

Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
UWFB1819_NorthDakota_FirstHalf (15 of 17)
17 / 19
UWFB1819_NorthDakota_FirstHalf (4 of 17)
18 / 19
UWFB1819_OSU_1sthalf (16 of 18)
19 / 19
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's NFL Scouting Combine week press conference

Here's what we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's press conference held virtually during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

Top takeaways from Les Snead's NFL Scouting Combine week press conference

Here's what we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead's press conference held virtually during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

Five things to know about new Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen

Here are five things Rams fans should know about the team's new offensive coordinator, Liam Coen. 
news

Rams hire Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

Liam Coen is returning to the Los Angeles' Rams coaching staff, this time as offensive coordinator. 
news

Jalen Ramsey's Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back at the best plays from defensive back Jalen Ramsey's All-Pro 2021 season. 
news

Checking in on the Rams' 2021 draft class, end-of-season edition

How did the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 draft class fare this season? TheRams.com takes an updated look here. 
news

A Rams season for the ages capped off with 2021 season-ending awards

After an unforgettable season that culminated in a Super Bowl win for Los Angeles, J.B. Long hands out a plethora of awards to a very deserving group of players, coaches, and other members of the Rams organization.
news

Matthew Stafford's Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back on the five best plays from quarterback Matthew Stafford's first season as a Ram.
news

Wes Phillips named Vikings offensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings named Wes Phillips their new offensive coordinator on Tuesday.
news

Top 10 plays from the Rams' 2021 regular season

Revisiting the 10 best plays from the Rams' 2021 regular season.
news

Key dates for the Rams' 2022 offseason

Everything you need to know as the Los Angeles Rams navigate the 2022 offseason. 
news

Aaron Donald named NFL Way to Play recipient for Super Bowl LVI

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is the NFL Way to Play recipient for Super Bowl LVI.
Advertising