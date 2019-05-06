Rookie role analysis: Where does Rapp fit among the safeties? 

POTENTIAL ROLE AS A ROOKIE

With all of those quality players, how could Rapp see the field in 2019? Head coach Sean McVay brought it up on draft night: sub packages.

"I think to be able to get him in a group where you're playing and you're learning behind those two guys, and then based on personnel groupings that we want to activate defensively — when you've got three players that have a versatile skillset you can really put yourself in an advantage situation defensively with guys that can do a lot of different things, and some of the disguises, and different amount of coverages that you can activate, or all these guys have the ability to blitz as well," McVay said. "So, we feel like he fits really well with some of the things that we're looking for."

So what does that mean on a play-to-play basis? Well, last year Christian was able to get in some playing time on defense in Los Angeles' dime package in a hybrid linebacker/safety role. Given Rapp's versatility — he can play in the box as a strong safety and deep in coverage as a free safety — there's reason to believe he could also play that kind of hybrid role in sub packages for known-passing situations.

Plus, Rapp has shown he can get to the passer as a blitzer, recording 6.0 sacks in his college career — 4.0 of which came his junior year in 2018.