Samuel Sloman: "My mindset every day was just control what I can control" 

Sep 05, 2020 at 06:11 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A seventh-round pick in this year's draft, rookie Samuel Sloman entered training camp having to go up against two other players with professional football experience – Lirim Hajrullahu in the CFL and Austin MacGinnis in the XFL – for the Rams' starting job.

"It's just one of those things, my mindset every day was control what I can control. It's up to me to perform at my highest ability and make kicks," Sloman said during a video conference with local media Saturday afternoon. "It really didn't matter what was going on, I just approached it every single day, controlling what I can control, making as many kicks as possible, just performing the way I know I can."

That approach served him well. While the competition, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay, was "even throughout," Sloman's leg strength, youth, mental toughness and push made over the final two days of camp ultimately won out.

"I was pretty happy. I was excited, but I was also a little bit relieved," Sloman said. "I'm really excited just to be able to prepare for next week and focus on doing my job next Sunday. I think we're able to make that shift to get a little bit better rhythm with (long snapper) Jake (McQuaide) and (punter) Johnny (Hekker)."

Sloman said he found out he won the job yesterday, when he stopped by special teams coordinator John Bonamego's office after completing his daily COVID-19 test. Friday was an off day for players, and Sloman said he usually watches film with Bonamego in his office on those days.

"I went into his office and he congratulated me. So, when he congratulated me, I knew," Sloman said. "I told my parents; they were pretty excited."

Stepping in to replace Greg Zuerlein, Sloman is no stranger to executing in pressure situations.

During a Rams post-draft show in early May, Senior Personnel Executive Brian Xanders told Voice of the Rams J.B. Long that in the last two years, Sloman was 27 of 29 on field goal attempts in the second half or overtime. Sloman's 93 percent accuracy on those kicks "is one of the best I've seen in terms of college kicking," Xanders said.

As for the leg strength and upside that appealed to McVay, the 22-year-old Sloman made 14 of 19 field goal attempts of 40 or more yards over the last two years. Sloman also improved his kickoff length in each of his four seasons at Miami (Ohio), recording 12 touchbacks as a freshman, 21 as a sophomore, 42 as a junior and 52 as a senior, according to his school bio.

Asked about his approach to competing against the older, more experienced MacGinnis (age 25) and Hajrullahu (30), Sloman said he looked inward rather than outward.

"I really focused on myself, because I knew if I was at my best or if I was performing well, there'd be no problems and we can just continue going as is," Sloman said. "It was fun, but like I said, it was just, I was always competing against myself because I know, when I compete against myself, I usually compete better."

McVay said he is continuing to evaluate what he's comfortable with as Sloman's field goal range. What's important is for the coaches put Sloman in situations that allow him to build confidence.

Fortunately for them, Sloman seems to already have plenty of it to work with.

"All three of those guys did a nice job, but it certainly wasn't like a runaway easy decision. Sam was the guy that we felt best about," McVay said. "I think it was really a result of, he kind of played his best in the last couple of days and I liked the way that he handled some of the tough days, the way that he consistently responded as well."

Related Content

Analysis: Rams' initial 53-man roster for 2020
news

Analysis: Rams' initial 53-man roster for 2020

A position-by-position breakdown of the Los Angeles' Rams first 53-man roster of the 2020 season.
Rams waive nine players, place Howard on injured reserve and Robinson on reserve/non-football injury list
news

Rams waive nine players, place Howard on injured reserve and Robinson on reserve/non-football injury list

The Los Angeles Rams waived nine players, officially placed linebacker Travin Howard on injured reserve, and officially placed defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson on the reserve/non-football injury list in advance of today's 53-man roster deadline.
Taylor Rapp well-prepared for second NFL season
news

Taylor Rapp well-prepared for second NFL season

Rookie season lessons and a summer-day test of physical and mental fortitude have Rams safety Taylor Rapp ready for Year 2 in the NFL. 
Rams waive 17 players ahead of 53-man roster deadline
news

Rams waive 17 players ahead of 53-man roster deadline

The Los Angeles Rams have waived 17 players in advance of Saturday's initial 53-man roster deadline. 
From the Podium: McVay, Donald on end of 2020 training camp
news

From the Podium: McVay, Donald on end of 2020 training camp

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive tackle Aaron Donald's Thursday virtual media sessions. 
10 Observations from the Rams' final 2020 training camp practice
news

10 Observations from the Rams' final 2020 training camp practice

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the Rams' final training camp practice of 2020. 
Rob Havenstein happy to be back on field
news

Rob Havenstein happy to be back on field

After dealing with a late-season knee injury in 2019, right tackle Rob Havenstein is glad to be on the field again. 
10 Observations from the Rams' Sept. 2 training camp practice
news

10 Observations from the Rams' Sept. 2 training camp practice

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the Rams' Sept. 2 training camp practice as they approach the end of camp. 
From the Podium: McVay on Terrell Lewis, Rapp on return to field, Goff on looking ahead to Week 1
news

From the Podium: McVay on Terrell Lewis, Rapp on return to field, Goff on looking ahead to Week 1

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety Taylor Rapp and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay on last week of camp, Floyd on OLBs, Everett and Hopkins on TEs
news

From the Podium: McVay on last week of camp, Floyd on OLBs, Everett and Hopkins on TEs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and tight ends Gerald Everett and Brycen Hopkins. 
10 Observations from the Rams' Sept. 1 training camp practice
news

10 Observations from the Rams' Sept. 1 training camp practice

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 observations from the Rams' Sept. 1 training camp practice as they approach the end of their contact integration period.

Advertising