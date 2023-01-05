Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Opposing View: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says Seattle fans will "do the right thing" when it comes to Bobby Wagner's return

Jan 05, 2023 at 02:36 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

No matter the sport or league, anytime a player joins a new team and returns to the city of their former one – especially if they spent several years with that former team – there's always interest in what the reception will be.

As Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner prepares for facing the Seahawks, with whom he played his first 10 NFL seasons, in Seattle for the first time, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expects fans will do right by the former franchise pillar.

"They're going to be great," Carroll told Seattle reporters Wednesday. "They love him. I think they're going to welcome him back, I just think that's what will happen. And then if he makes a tackle or something, maybe they don't give him as much love, I don't know (laughs). He's going to make some hits in this game. He's playing good ball and doing good stuff. They'll do the right thing."

Wagner this season has been producing at a level Seahawks fans were accustomed to seeing during that decade in Seattle, amassing 133 total tackles, six sacks and two interceptions while starting in every game this season.

In the first meeting between the two teams this season, Wagner had his best game of the season with seven total tackles, two sacks and an interception, albeit in a 27-23 Rams loss.

Carroll has seen that tangible impact on the field in different ways.

"I don't know, 120-something tackles again, here he goes again," Carroll said. "I'm not sure the exact number. A couple picks. He's got six sacks, I don't ever remember him get that many sacks. He has rushed a lot in their system. Where it's been a challenge, going there and following last year, I think he's probably been a real steady voice for them and factor for them. I can't imagine him being anything but that."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Seahawks, Week 18

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner, quarterback Baker Mayfield, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen's weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's 2022 season finale against the Seahawks.

news

Torry Holt named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Rams legend Torry Holt is one of 15 modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

news

Sean McVay, Rams players offer support to Bills safety Damar Hamlin and family

Rams send thoughts and prayers to Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his family with Hamlin in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest in Monday night's game against the Bengals.

news

First Look: Rams close out 2022 season taking on Seahawks in Seattle

An early preview of Sunday's Week 18 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

news

McVay: Rob Havenstein dealing with minor knee injury, Nick Scott minor shoulder injury; both expected to play in Week 18

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on right tackle Rob Havenstein and safety Nick Scott heading into the team's 2022 season finale.

news

Rams at Seahawks Week 18 kickoff time, TV designation set

The NFL has announced when Rams-Seahawks in Seattle will kick off on Sunday in Week 18.

news

Cam Akers brilla para los Rams, pero la defensa no puede detener las carreras de los Chargers en juego de Año Nuevo

En su último partido de la temporada en SoFi Stadium contra los Chargers de Los Ángeles, los Rams juegan bien solo la primera mitad; cerrarán su campaña con visita a los Seahawks de Seattle.

news

Cam Akers records back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards

Though Sunday's result wasn't what the Rams wanted, running back Cam Akers remained an offensive bright spot with his second-consecutive 100-yard rushing game.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Bobby Wagner and Cam Akers react to Rams' 31-10 loss to Chargers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, linebacker Bobby Wagner and running back Cam Akers' postgame press conferences following the team's 31-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Chargers 31-10

Rams get another big day from running back Cam Akers, but Chargers pull away in the second half in Week 17.

news

John Wolford, Travin Howard and Aaron Donald among Rams' inactives for Week 17 at Chargers

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Advertising