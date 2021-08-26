From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey react to Thursday's intra-squad scrimmage; Sony Michel talks joining Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald﻿, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Sony Michel each met with local media following Thursday's practice, with McVay, Donald and Ramsey sharing their takeaways from the intra-squad scrimmage that took place, while Michel discussed getting traded to the Rams.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"There was really good, competitive play from both sides." – McVay