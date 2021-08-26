From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey react to Thursday's intra-squad scrimmage; Sony Michel talks joining Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Sony Michel each met with local media following Thursday's practice, with McVay, Donald and Ramsey sharing their takeaways from the intra-squad scrimmage that took place, while Michel discussed getting traded to the Rams.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"There was really good, competitive play from both sides." – McVay
- McVay was pleased with what he saw in Thursday's intra-squad scrimmage, which featured the first team offense going against the first team defense for a long period of time.
- When asked what he saw out of quarterback Matthew Stafford specifically, McVay praised Stafford's steady demeanor, as well as his command, ability to work through progressions and understanding of different situations as Los Angeles' defense threw some looks at them that they hadn't seen in camp yet.
"Just good work. Get some football conditioning in – fast paced, naturally getting them long drives on and off the field – getting to simulate that. So, it was good to do that." – Donald
- Like McVay, Donald also felt good about what the Rams were able to accomplish during Thursday's scrimmage.
- Regarding his focus over the next couple of weeks leading into the season-opener against the Bears, Donald said: "Just keep cleaning up my technique, doing what I need to do to continue to get better."
"Yeah, right now. We'll keep getting better though." – Ramsey
- Ramsey said he is where he wants to be at this point in training camp from a progression standpoint, but he and the rest of the defense will continue to improve.
- Ramsey said he would have to watch the film before giving his evaluation of the first team defense against the first team offense in Thursday's scrimmage.
"What intrigued me is some of the guys that's on the offense." – Michel
- Multiple aspects of the Rams' offense stood out to Michel as he observed his first practice with the team, specifically "the quarterback, the leadership, the running back room, some of those guys, how they compete, how they communicate on the sideline," and the receivers' route details.
- "I'm going to just try to be the best version of me, the best player I can be, whatever they ask," Michel said, when asked what he brings to the offense.