From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Cardinals prep

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive back Jalen Ramsey each met with local media prior to Friday's practice, discussing familiar faces re-joining the team, next men up in the secondary and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"We're glad to be able to have Malcolm back with us." – McVay
- A familiar face re-joined the running back room this week, as the Rams signed veteran Malcolm Brown to their practice squad on Thursday.
- "I don't think you can have enough good players at any position, and so to be able to get Malcolm in here with some of them that when he was available, we wanted to explore that," McVay said.
"(Kendall Blanton) being active is the plan right now." – McVay
- Speaking of familiar returning faces, Blanton is expected to be active against the Cardinals.
- Blanton was most recently on the Chiefs' practice squad, but obviously knows the Rams offense well having spent three seasons with the team.
"The way last year went, and the way a lot of different guys had to play in the secondary last year because of injuries or COVID or whatever the case may have been, it helped me and my mindset of trying to help prepare guys and make sure everybody was ready in our room just in case something like this would happen." – Ramsey
- With the secondary banged up and players having to step into bigger roles, Ramsey is leaning on his experience from late last season to ensure each defensive back is prepared for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
- "Hopefully we can go out there Sunday and it shows that we're not really going to miss a beat," Ramsey said.
"It was a big play. The Rams hit on another mid-round draft pick, is honestly what was going through my mind." – Ramsey
- Ramsey liked what he saw from rookie Cobie Durant's interception last week.
- While Ramsey wasn't surprised to see Durant make that play, he said it was still good to see it happen in a real game.