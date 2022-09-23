From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Cardinals prep

"The way last year went, and the way a lot of different guys had to play in the secondary last year because of injuries or COVID or whatever the case may have been, it helped me and my mindset of trying to help prepare guys and make sure everybody was ready in our room just in case something like this would happen." – Ramsey

With the secondary banged up and players having to step into bigger roles, Ramsey is leaning on his experience from late last season to ensure each defensive back is prepared for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

"Hopefully we can go out there Sunday and it shows that we're not really going to miss a beat," Ramsey said.

"It was a big play. The Rams hit on another mid-round draft pick, is honestly what was going through my mind." – Ramsey