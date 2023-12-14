Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 15 vs. Commanders

Dec 13, 2023 at 04:27 PM
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the latest on injured players, preparing for two games in five days, Stafford's performance over the course of the season.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations.

"I'm not sure (if Havenstein will play Sunday). He'll be day-to-day." – McVay

  • Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (groin) did not participate in Wednesday's practice and remains day-to-day.
  • "I know he was ready to potentially come back in the game (against the Ravens) and he's making good progress, but we wanted to be smart with him today, and then we'll see what that looks like for tomorrow," McVay said.

"I'm always trying to improve. I'm trying to get better week to week." – Stafford

  • Asked if he's felt improvement as the season as progressed, Stafford indicated it feels no different from the way he normally approaches each week. 
  • Stafford has throw 10 touchdowns against just 1 interception over the Rams' last three games.

