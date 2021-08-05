Sebastian Joseph-Day bringing expanded skillset into Year 4

That work begin in February alongside football coach and trainer Eddy McGilvra, who trains NFL defensive linemen and works with more than 40 NFL players – including some of Joseph-Days Rams teammates – and more than 100 college players

"He helped a lot," Joseph-Day said. "A lot of stuff that that I struggled with, he watched the tape of myself, things I wanted to work on, I told him, and we worked at it one day at a time."

Joseph-Day said they specifically honed in on counters, plus his strengths and weaknesses. It's a strategic choice, because no defensive lineman – body type, counter moves or otherwise – is the same.

"Everyone's different, everyone's body is different," Joseph-Day said. "You have to kind of find what suits you. What's your foundation? What (is) your go-to? Then some counters off of it. Your strengths, kind of like that."

Of course, the former Rutgers standout also credits Henderson and current and former teammates who were in his corner for his development, like Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and former Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers.

With the help of Henderson, Donald and Brockers, Joseph-Day was a key piece to the Rams' run defense, one that most recently finished No. 3 in the NFL in 2020. Now he will be expected to not only disrupt opponents' running backs, but help generate pressure on opposing passers for a defense that tallied the second-most sacks (53) in the NFL last season.

Unsurprisingly, his mentors are confident in his ability to get the job done.