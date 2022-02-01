Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams NFC Championship win

Feb 01, 2022 at 12:00 PM

Check out reactions from Los Angeles Rams players, Legends & celebrities as the Rams advance to the Super Bowl after their NFC Championship win at SoFi Stadium.

Related Content

news

Rams Black History Month Staff Showcase: Noel Grigsby Jr.

In the first of a series for Black History Month, theRams.com spotlights Rams Community Affairs and Engagement Intern Noel Grigsby Jr. 
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams prepare for Wild Card matchup vs. Cardinals after winning NFC West Division

From Cam Akers mic'd up to preparing for the first playoff game at SoFi Stadium, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Los Angeles Rams host 'Virtual Fan Rally: A Rams Playoff Exclusive presented by Audi' leading up to Rams-Cardinals Wild Card game

Rams to host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, January 17 at 5:15 PM PT at SoFi Stadium.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams preparing for Week 18 season finale vs. San Francisco 49ers

From Game Week with OLB Von Miller to Mic'd Up with OL Andrew Whitworth, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Los Angeles Rams and Gatorade present "Born and Bred" an inspiring short film starring Rams receiver Robert Woods

The film, created by Shamrock Studio / DLP Media Group, tells the triumphant story of how Robert Woods' hometown roots, family and the passing of his big sister, Olivia, shaped him into the man and NFL player he has become today.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Victory vs. Cardinals & preparing for a rescheduled Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks

From Mic'd Up with Van Jefferson to the victory against the Arizona Cardinals, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Victory vs. Jaguars & preparing for Rams vs. Cardinals rematch on Monday Night Football

From Sean McVay mic'd up to the Rams nominating Andrew Whitworth for Walter Payton Man of the Year, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Returning to SoFi Stadium for Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 matchup, My Cause My Cleats & more

From Aaron Donald mic'd up to My Cause My Cleats, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams prepare to face the Packers

From preparing to face the Green Bay Packers after the bye week to celebrating Thanksgiving, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams have a chance to rest & regroup during their bye week

From Austin Corbett mic'd up to Terrell Burgess shopping for a gameday suit, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Welcoming Odell Beckham Jr. & preparing for Rams vs. 49ers rivalry showdown

From Odell Beckham Jr. arriving in LA to Isaac Bruce's Hall of Fame ring ceremony, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
Advertising