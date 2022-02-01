Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams NFC Championship win

Check out reactions from Los Angeles Rams players, Legends & celebrities as the Rams advance to the Super Bowl after their NFC Championship win at SoFi Stadium.
Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com
Rams Black History Month Staff Showcase: Noel Grigsby Jr.
In the first of a series for Black History Month, theRams.com spotlights Rams Community Affairs and Engagement Intern Noel Grigsby Jr.
Weekly wrap-up: Rams prepare for Wild Card matchup vs. Cardinals after winning NFC West Division
From Cam Akers mic'd up to preparing for the first playoff game at SoFi Stadium, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
Los Angeles Rams host 'Virtual Fan Rally: A Rams Playoff Exclusive presented by Audi' leading up to Rams-Cardinals Wild Card game
Rams to host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, January 17 at 5:15 PM PT at SoFi Stadium.
Weekly wrap-up: Rams preparing for Week 18 season finale vs. San Francisco 49ers
From Game Week with OLB Von Miller to Mic'd Up with OL Andrew Whitworth, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
Los Angeles Rams and Gatorade present "Born and Bred" an inspiring short film starring Rams receiver Robert Woods
The film, created by Shamrock Studio / DLP Media Group, tells the triumphant story of how Robert Woods' hometown roots, family and the passing of his big sister, Olivia, shaped him into the man and NFL player he has become today.
Weekly wrap-up: Victory vs. Cardinals & preparing for a rescheduled Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks
From Mic'd Up with Van Jefferson to the victory against the Arizona Cardinals, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
Weekly wrap-up: Victory vs. Jaguars & preparing for Rams vs. Cardinals rematch on Monday Night Football
From Sean McVay mic'd up to the Rams nominating Andrew Whitworth for Walter Payton Man of the Year, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
Weekly wrap-up: Returning to SoFi Stadium for Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 matchup, My Cause My Cleats & more
From Aaron Donald mic'd up to My Cause My Cleats, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
Weekly wrap-up: Rams prepare to face the Packers
From preparing to face the Green Bay Packers after the bye week to celebrating Thanksgiving, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
Weekly wrap-up: Rams have a chance to rest & regroup during their bye week
From Austin Corbett mic'd up to Terrell Burgess shopping for a gameday suit, catch up on the best storylines of the week.