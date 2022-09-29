LONG BEACH, Calif. – When Colleen Mooney began at Strength Based Community Change (SBCC), the agency had a total budget of $75,000 and was located on Manhattan Beach Boulevard, according to her website. Its second floor location had just four counseling rooms and a back hall that was used for child therapy.
Today, its main office is located in Wilmington, California, it has a county-wide presence and a budget of $6 million. Mooney's work as executive director of the organization, which grew from a mental health focus to a social change agency empowering Los Angeles residents, led to her being recognized recently as the Rams' seventh "pLAymaker" honoree.
Mooney, who has served in her role for more than 40 years, and SBCC were surprised with a $5,000 check from The Los Angeles Rams Foundation at SBCC's annual gala on Sept. 17.
"I was shocked. I didn't expect it," Mooney said. "It's a real honor. I honestly didn't expect that kind of recognition. I'm very grateful for it, and I'm very honored to be part of (it). I looked at the playmakers because I've been looking at the Rams, so I understand what it means to be part of that, and I'm incredibly honored."