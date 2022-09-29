The core of SBCC's movement is supporting communities and their impacted residents to enact long-lasting change.

It drives social change through social change networks; economic opportunities and resources; individual, family and community resiliency; and mobilization and action programs. For example, one of their community action programs is called Clean Wilmington, a resident-led venture which aims to protect public health by activating residents in Wilmington and surrounding communities for monthly cleanups, community beautification projects and promoting environmentally-conscious landscaping techniques, according to its website.

Through Local Economies, SBCC does a local community pop-up the first Saturday of every month to support small businesses and innovative individuals within the community.

In addition to that economic vitality and community activation, it also works to give communities capacity to thrive through programs like its Counseling and Coaching Venture. Unlike traditional therapy programs centered around diagnosis and treatment, SBCC's Counseling and Coaching Venture uses empathy and respect to help individuals find their gifts, talents and passions by working with another individual with a similar background.

All told, SBCC serves more than 20,000 individuals, children and families per year, according to Mooney's website.