Telethon for Fire Relief Fundraiser to Raise Money for SoCal Disaster Relief Fund 

United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Rams, CBS 2 and KCAL 9 are hosting their Fire Relief Fundraiser, a multi-platform fundraising event on air, websites and social media pages Wednesday, November 14, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to raise money for United Way's Disaster Relief Fund. The fund provides immediate and longer-term support to help the most vulnerable individuals and families affected by wildfires in Southern California.

Tune in to the Fire Relief Fundraiser on CBS 2 and KCAL 9 or stream it live on www.CBSLA.com or on Facebook. Stay updated by following @launitedway and #cbslahelps on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Four Ways to Donate During the Fire Relief Fundraiser:

· Call in to the fundraiser at 818-821-1080

· Visit United Way's website at www.unitedwayla.org/2018fires

· Text 2018fires to 41444

· Donate directly on Facebook @launitedway

In response to the Hill and Woolsey fires, United Way of Great Los Angeles established the Disaster Relief Fund on November 9 specifically designed to support Southern California's most vulnerable neighbors whose lives and livelihood are affected by the current wildfires. United Way of Greater Los Angeles focuses on longer-term recovery for individuals and families struggling to make ends meet. Disaster relief is a critical component in United Way of Greater Los Angeles' fight to end poverty.

The fund is developed in partnership with the United Ways of Ventura County and United Ways of California.

While United Way of Greater Los Angeles focuses on longer-term economic recovery for a community's most vulnerable neighbors, it has partnered with the American Red Cross® in order to facilitate immediate relief efforts, including shelter, meals, health services and comfort to those affected by the wildfires. United Way will give 25 percent of Fire Relief Funds generated during Wednesday's fundraising event to further their real-time support.

Last year, United Way of Greater Los Angeles worked with United Ways across Southern California to provide relief for California's most destructive fire season through the Southern California Wildfire and Mudslide Relief Fund.

"In our work to end poverty and homelessness in Los Angeles County and through our Everyone In Campaign we often remark that all of us might just be one disaster away from homelessness or not being able to make ends meet," says Elise Buik president and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. "We typically see lower-income families reaching their tipping point during disasters and our team has developed innovative strategies and partnerships to deliver longer-term financial recovery to gardeners, caregivers, nannies, housekeepers and other domestic workers, as well as other vulnerable neighbors experiencing homelessness for the first time, or those who are newly at risk of homelessness."

The Los Angeles Rams have many team members affected by the fire and their Agoura Hills office has been shut down. The team has an ongoing partnership with United Way of Greater Los Angeles and responded quickly to activating their team and platform to raise awareness and disaster relief funds.

"Since the fires began, we have been concerned not only with the safety and well-being of our neighbors, but also the many players, coaches and staff within our organization who call the affected areas home," says Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff. "While these fires are still threatening our neighbors and we continue to thank our first responders for their tireless work, we join our partners United Way and CBS 2 News in helping our community begin the long process of rebuilding and recovering."

"We, at United Way of Ventura County, are grateful for this partnership with United Way of Greater Los Angeles," said Eric Harrison, CEO, United Way of Ventura County. "Our County has borne the brunt of unprecedented disasters and tragedies over the past year including the Thomas Fire, the Borderline nightclub mass shooting, and now these current fires," said Harrison.