Terrance Ferguson wants to expand want he can do in Year 2: 'I just want to be involved in all aspects of the game'

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – So much is asked of the tight end position in the Rams' offense, whether that be when they are attached to the blocking surface on a run play or detached as a target in the passing game.

The details of those responsibility are enough to make a player's head spin, especially if they're just diving into the scheme.

Entering his second season, Terrance Ferguson feels a lot more comfortable not only in that system, but what he'll be asked to do. If this summer was any indication, Ferguson is poised for a breakout season as the Rams prepare to open the 2026 season against the 49ers in Australia on Thursday.

"I feel a lot better about it," Ferguson told therams.com. "One, just the time I had under the system, you get to learn a lot more. You get to dive into why you're doing things, and that really helps me out. But also, I've been asked to play every position, right? So for me, it's not understanding just what one position does, but knowing what every skill position has to do on every play, pretty much because of our personnel variety and how we work that, it just kind of has given me a wider grasp of the offense."

So much so, his goal for Year 2 is to show more of what he can do and be as involved as possible.

"I did some of that last year as well," Ferguson said, referring to being asked to play every position. "But I think one of my best things coming out of college was some of the underneath stuff that I did and yards after catch and being able to bring that to this offense as well, and just kind of expanding what I can do. I'd like to be part of the run game as well. ... So being able to be a part, a factor in the run game, being at the point of attack, and being a weapon where I can be used all the way outside, in-line whether that's blocking duo or whether it's anything. I just want to be involved in all aspects of the game."

Last season, Ferguson gained enough of a grasp of the offense to post 11 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns. He eventually played at least 30% of the offensive snaps in all but one game from Weeks 6-17.

"He's so smart. I think what can't be misunderstood or minimized is how smart this guy is," head coach Sean McVay said after the team's Aug. 20 joint practice with the Saints. "He plays every single skill position except for halfback for us. Some of the things we ask of him, he does some of the roles we ask of our backs. He's done a great job. I think he's got great leadership in that room with guys to be able to learn from with 'Scooter' (tight ends coach Scott Huff) with (tight end Tyler) Higbee, with (tight end) Colby Parkinson. It's that repetition and when you're conscientious like he is and you're able to be coached and you're secure enough to be accountable for where you can grow and stay humble when things go well. He's really had a nice camp and really been impressed, not surprised, by what he's done."

Ferguson's ability to play multiple positions, combined with the athleticism and explosiveness that powered his 21 yards-per-reception average, positions him to be a potential mismatch weapon for a tight end room that returns all four players who were key contributors to a Los Angeles offense that led the league in 13 personnel usage last season.

"I think just his comfort within the system and where he fits," said quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sept. 6, when asked about the difference he's seen in Ferguson this year compared to last year. "He's a sharp guy just like the rest of those guys. I think tight end is one of the toughest positions to come in and play early. You're an extension of the offensive line in both the pass protection and the run game, but then you've got to go out there and run routes and win versus certain coverages and leverages and all that stuff too so it's a big adjustment. It's a tough thing to do. I thought I did a great job last year, but the more years you get under your belt, the understanding and the ability to sit in that meeting room with those guys that he's in there with and just pick their brains and talk to them about how they're going to be successful and then channel that into his own game. I think that's helped him out and obviously he's a really even-keeled guy. He doesn't get too high, too low, just comes to work every single day with a great attitude."

Ferguson also credited the Rams' tight end room for how they've helped his development. He called it a "special room" because they have 4-5 players who could be starters on other teams, and also appreciates being able to learn from the different things each of them excel at, whether it be inline blocking, movement blocking, different routes.

"It's huge for me," Ferguson said. "One, Higs does a great job. I'll harp on that, just because he's been in the league for a long time, played at a high level for a long time, and he's like another coach out there, and he's done it. So you get to learn from someone who's done it at a high level, and I have a lot of respect for. And like you said, Colby and DA as well. Like those guys do some stuff very well and special, and I love watching them and or hearing how they think about certain stuff because they do a great job at what they're doing."