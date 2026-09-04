Sean McVay sees Stetson Bennett IV and Ty Simpson as 'the two A, two B' on QB depth chart, reflecting developmental approach

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – While the Rams' Week 1 depth chart lists Stetson Bennett IV as their backup quarterback and rookie Ty Simpson as the third-string quarterback, head coach Sean McVay on Friday said he views it as "2A, 2B" based on the developmental plan they have for both players.

"I'll tell you when I decide who is going to be the actual two in the game," McVay said in a video conference with reporters Friday morning. "I've talked to the players about it, but that's something that they're both going to continue to train regardless of who it ends up being up and who is the emergency third. I look at it as both of those guys are going to play, but you saw, we listed Stetson as the two, Ty as the three. But I look at it as the two A, two B and we'll see how we approach the game."

If it seems like that signals a different approach compared to recent seasons with the backup role, it is. McVay explained that when veteran Jimmy Garoppolo was in that role in previous years, he took all of the scout team reps. This year, they want to ensure Bennett and Simpson continue to be developed, hence McVay's "2A, 2B" comment.

McVay also said that whatever the arrangement looks like in Week 1 may not necessarily reflect how it looks the rest of the season.

"We feel good about both of those guys," McVay said. "Somebody has to be the backup on game day. Somebody has to be the emergency third. We'll see which direction… I've talked to those guys about it and I don't want to necessarily say that whatever we do in Week 1 is how it stays throughout the year, but our job is to develop both of those guys. Like I've told you, I feel really good about both of them."