 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Sean McVay sees Stetson Bennett IV and Ty Simpson as 'the two A, two B' on QB depth chart, reflecting developmental approach

Sep 04, 2026 at 12:50 PM
Author Image
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – While the Rams' Week 1 depth chart lists Stetson Bennett IV as their backup quarterback and rookie Ty Simpson as the third-string quarterback, head coach Sean McVay on Friday said he views it as "2A, 2B" based on the developmental plan they have for both players.

"I'll tell you when I decide who is going to be the actual two in the game," McVay said in a video conference with reporters Friday morning. "I've talked to the players about it, but that's something that they're both going to continue to train regardless of who it ends up being up and who is the emergency third. I look at it as both of those guys are going to play, but you saw, we listed Stetson as the two, Ty as the three. But I look at it as the two A, two B and we'll see how we approach the game."

If it seems like that signals a different approach compared to recent seasons with the backup role, it is. McVay explained that when veteran Jimmy Garoppolo was in that role in previous years, he took all of the scout team reps. This year, they want to ensure Bennett and Simpson continue to be developed, hence McVay's "2A, 2B" comment.

McVay also said that whatever the arrangement looks like in Week 1 may not necessarily reflect how it looks the rest of the season.

"We feel good about both of those guys," McVay said. "Somebody has to be the backup on game day. Somebody has to be the emergency third. We'll see which direction… I've talked to those guys about it and I don't want to necessarily say that whatever we do in Week 1 is how it stays throughout the year, but our job is to develop both of those guys. Like I've told you, I feel really good about both of them."

Rams-49ers from Australia kicks off Thursday, September 10 at 5:35 p.m. PT on Netflix.

Related Content

news

First Look: Rams take on 49ers in Australia to kick off 2026 season

An early preview of Thursday's Week 1 game between the Rams and the 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

news

Rams announce 2026 jersey schedule

The Los Angeles Rams announce their jersey schedule for the 2026 season.

news

Matthew Stafford No. 4 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2026

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has made his third-consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100, receiving his highest ranking yet for his peers.

news

Injury Updates: Aaron Donald not practicing Monday "part of the plan all along," Myles Garrett "making really good progress," and updates on Terrance Ferguson, Grant Stuard, Keagen Trost and Justin Dedich

Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed why Aaron Donald wasn't practicing Monday, as well as injury updates on Myles Garrett, Terrance Ferguson, Grant Stuard, Keagen Trost and Justin Dedich.

news

Rams sign 17 players to initial 2026 practice squad

The Rams signed 17 players to their initial practice squad on Monday following the release of the initial 53-man roster on Sunday.

news

Aaron Donald talks rejoining Rams in 2026: 'Do I feel like I can play at a high level? Yes'

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald reacts to coming out of retirement to re-join the team for the 2026 season.

news

Top Takeaways from Sean McVay on Rams initial 53-Man roster for 2026: Aaron Donald's return, and approach to making difficult decisions and practice squad construction

Rams head coach Sean McVay talked with the media following the initial 53-man roster decision about the return of Aaron Donald and McVay's approach to difficult decisions and practice squad construction.

news

Rams final moves ahead of 2026 53-man roster deadline include trade, three on IR, waived 28 players, five terminated vested veterans, one waived/injured

The Rams' final moves ahead of 2026 53-man roster deadline included one trade, three placed on IR, waived 28 players, five terminated vested veterans and one waived/injured.

news

Rams announce initial 53-man roster for 2026 season

The Rams have announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season.

news

53-Man roster takeaways: positional depth & competitive culture | J.B. Long's Instant Analysis

J.B. Long takes an in-depth look at each position group, assessing the depth, talent, and overall outlook across the roster, identifying several units that could rank among the league's deepest.

news

Ty Simpson decisive, composed and accurate in Rams' preseason finale win over Chargers

Rams quarterback Ty Simpson made the most of his opportunities in the Rams' 20-18 win over the Chargers, showing off his decisiveness, composure and accuracy.

Advertising