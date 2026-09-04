First Look: Rams take on 49ers in Australia to kick off 2026 season

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams:

The 49ers were riddled with injuries both last season and during this offseason leading up to Week 1 with multiple players' statuses still uncertain for the regular season opener. If all players are healthy on San Francisco's defense, with Bosa (ACL) making the trip to Australia but his ability to play still up in the air, Los Angeles will have a great first test to see if their offense can carry the same efficiency from last season to this season.

The Rams were the best offense in the NFL in 2025 and could have to face Bosa, Warner and Greenlaw, forcing quarterback Matthew Stafford — coming off his MVP season — to have to make quick decisions against such a strong pass rush. The result of the game could also hinge on the impact of running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum against such a strong 49ers linebacker room.

Injury wise on offense, Purdy, Evans and Kittle all missed significant time last season, and Kittle (Achilles) made the trip but still isn't entirely certain to play on Thursday. McCaffrey was utilized heavily in both the run and pass game last year as a result of injury around him, excelling in both facets of the game. But by adding a healthy Evans and Kittle alongside him — with strong additions at receiver like Deebo Samuel, returning after playing for the Commanders last season, and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling — it could make for a difficult Week 1 test for a new-look Rams defense.

The Rams are deploying their new secondary for the first time as cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson will make their Rams debut, complementing a safety room that is entering their third season playing together. Assuming all players are healthy on the offensive side of the ball as well for the 49ers, the skill players for both sides should create multiple must-watch 1-on-1 matchups.

Aaron Donald's status for Week 1 is still unknown. But if Donald does suit up, it will be the first chance to see him and new Rams defensive end Myles Garrett play for the same team, and first chance to see Garrett play regardless. They'll line up opposite an offensive line anchored by 12-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams and that finished as the NFL's No. 5 unit, according to Pro Football Focus.