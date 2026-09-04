First Look: Rams take on 49ers in Australia to kick off 2026 season

The Rams (0-0) will kick off the 2026 season by facing the 49ers (0-0) in Melbourne, Australia. This will be the first of two meetings between the NFC West rivals, with the second game set for Week 14. Kickoff on Thursday, September 10 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT on Netflix.
In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-49ers, presented by American Airlines.
Notable 49ers Additions:
- Signed wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year deal on March 12: Evans spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Buccaneers before heading to San Francisco this season. He had over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 11 seasons in the NFL, having just 368 yards last season due an injury that only allowed him to play in eight games. Evan's status is still uncertain heading into the Week 1 matchup with the Rams.
- Signed linebacker Dre Greenlaw to a one-year deal on March 13: Greenlaw spent the 2025 season in Denver after spending his first six in San Francisco. Greenlaw rejoins linebacker Fred Warner after they were teammates from 2018 to 2024. Last season, Greenlaw played in eight games and had 43 tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.
Top performers during the 2025 season:
Quarterback Brock Purdy played in nine games as he missed the middle of the season due to injury. He finished with 2,167 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions as well as 147 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Backup quarterback Mac Jones had 2,151 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games. Both return for the 2026 season.
Running back Christian McCaffrey played in all 17 games and had 1,202 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns and 924 receiving yards with seven touchdowns in his fourth season with the 49ers, returning for his fifth season this year.
Tight end George Kittle played in seven games last season with 628 receiving yards and seven touchdowns while dealing with injury early in the season and tearing his Achilles in the playoffs. Kittle enters his 10th season in the NFL and with the 49ers.
Defensive end Nick Bosa missed time due to an ACL injury last season and only played in three games with 17 tackles and two sacks. Bosa had four-consecutive Pro Bowl nods before last season and is entering his eighth year this season with the 49ers.
Linebacker Fred Warner played six games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He still finished ninth on the team with 51 tackles, and has led the team in tackles six times in his eight seasons.
Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams:
The 49ers were riddled with injuries both last season and during this offseason leading up to Week 1 with multiple players' statuses still uncertain for the regular season opener. If all players are healthy on San Francisco's defense, with Bosa (ACL) making the trip to Australia but his ability to play still up in the air, Los Angeles will have a great first test to see if their offense can carry the same efficiency from last season to this season.
The Rams were the best offense in the NFL in 2025 and could have to face Bosa, Warner and Greenlaw, forcing quarterback Matthew Stafford — coming off his MVP season — to have to make quick decisions against such a strong pass rush. The result of the game could also hinge on the impact of running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum against such a strong 49ers linebacker room.
Injury wise on offense, Purdy, Evans and Kittle all missed significant time last season, and Kittle (Achilles) made the trip but still isn't entirely certain to play on Thursday. McCaffrey was utilized heavily in both the run and pass game last year as a result of injury around him, excelling in both facets of the game. But by adding a healthy Evans and Kittle alongside him — with strong additions at receiver like Deebo Samuel, returning after playing for the Commanders last season, and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling — it could make for a difficult Week 1 test for a new-look Rams defense.
The Rams are deploying their new secondary for the first time as cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson will make their Rams debut, complementing a safety room that is entering their third season playing together. Assuming all players are healthy on the offensive side of the ball as well for the 49ers, the skill players for both sides should create multiple must-watch 1-on-1 matchups.
Aaron Donald's status for Week 1 is still unknown. But if Donald does suit up, it will be the first chance to see him and new Rams defensive end Myles Garrett play for the same team, and first chance to see Garrett play regardless. They'll line up opposite an offensive line anchored by 12-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams and that finished as the NFL's No. 5 unit, according to Pro Football Focus.
Thursday's matchup in Australia should showcase great 1-on-1 matchups all over the field, provided the 49ers are healthy, and prove a worthy first test for the new-look Rams.