Therabody named proud partner of Los Angeles Rams, supporting player training and recovery 

Used by professional football players since 2012, Therabody, known as the innovative industry-leader in the percussive massage therapy space, was selected by the Rams for its cutting-edge technology and best-in-class educational offerings. Research-backed and scientifically-calibrated Theragun devices will be utilized by the team for warm-up, muscle-reactivation and recovery. The partnership will showcase the benefits of deep muscle treatment as well as educate Rams players through its education division, Therabody University, on effective whole-body wellness solutions on and off the field.

Inside the Rams' facility, there is a co-branded Theragun Recovery Station that provides players and trainers with premium access to the first-of-its-kind Smart Percussive Therapy™ device, the Theragun PRO™, as well as the smart vibrating foam roller Wave Roller™---- both Bluetooth® enabled to pair seamlessly with the Therabody app.

"I'm thrilled that Therabody is now an official partner of the Los Angeles Rams, providing its players and staff with premium access to Therabody's education -- showcasing the benefits of percussive massage therapy through our Theragun devices and natural wellness offerings, including our new Wave Roller," said Dr. Jason Wersland, Founder and Chief Wellness Officer of Therabody. "Supporting professional athletes has always been at the core of our DNA, and I have had the opportunity to work with and treat many of them ensuring they are always primed to perform as well as recovered and ready for the next game."

Training Days, a three-episode series, will showcase how Rams players are conditioning, recovering, and rehabilitating during Training Camp as they prepare for the 2020 NFL season in their new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Throughout the series, fans and viewers will see how the Rams trainers and strength and conditioning staff utilize and incorporate Theragun devices into the player's daily practice and game day routines. The series can be found on TheRams.com and the team's social media channels.

"We are excited to team up with Therabody and bring their unparalleled percussive therapy devices and education to our players and staff," said Jason Griffiths, Rams VP of Partnership Sales. "We believe their products, services, and support for our player's training and recovery will benefit our organization on and off the field as we prepare to kick off the inaugural season in our new home at SoFi Stadium."