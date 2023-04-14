Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

This week in Rams draft prep: Getting clarity on the board via medical re-checks, meetings with scouts and coaches

Apr 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

As part of the coverage leading into the 2023 NFL Draft, theRams.com will give fans insight on what each week in April looks like for the team.

The first installment covers the first and second weeks of April and what they've entailed from a draft preparation standpoint for both the coaching staff and scouting staff.

------

When the calendar turned to April 3, the Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff was busy diving into the team's third wave of draft prospects.

The staff in mid-February had been given an initial list of players compiled by the scouting department, then gave their input on that group of players the week after the combine this year. That top-tier group – or first wave – serves as a reference point as players are grouped together before moving on to later tiers. Along the way, a coach may discover a player in the third wave who belongs in that initial batch, for example.

It's all part of the process of refining the board in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.

It's also just one key part of it during the first week of April, because that week also kicks off College Free Agent (CFA) committee operations.

As the coaches finish their thoughts on the third wave of players, they also get paired up with a scout and figure out that post-draft plan – effectively setting the stage for the rest of April.

The coaches this week are also sitting down with the scouts for conversations on that third wave of players, and reviewing any potential movement since the last time both groups discussed the first and second wave of players. Are there any new injuries? Are there any potential assessments players are flagged for? Anything causing a player to be seen in a new light that they didn't see when they initially discussed that first batch of players? Maybe a player tested better than the Rams anticipated, and they can comfortable anticipate him being gone before they're on the clock. Or, vice-versa – maybe the player didn't test very well, but the Rams liked his film – do they still like him? (The answer is typically yes.)

Since the Rams have already talked about that top group of players already and general manager Les Snead has had the chance to configure the board a little bit more, it gets the board to a place where it's more clear to him and allows the team to have big-picture conversations that will ramp up over the next couple of weeks. It also allows coaches to not only talk directly about one player, but also compare players and talk through scenarios – important context for the Rams to have at this time.

The back-half of this week involves NFL Scouting Combine medical re-checks by Los Angeles' sports medicine and performance staff, in which that staff reassesses players who might have had incomplete medical grades from the combine, which leads to further manipulation on the board based on those results.

Collectively, that medical information and feedback will set the stage for next week for conversations with over-the-top scouts and information those scouts have gathered.

Related Content

news

Fitting the mold: What do the Rams value in offensive linemen?

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, Los Angeles Rams offensive line coach Ryan Wendell discusses what the team looks for in those players.

news

Notable No. 69 overall picks in NFL Draft history in recent years

The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to pick 69th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are some of the most notable players to be selected at that slot.

news

Fitting the mold: What do the Rams value in defensive linemen?

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, Los Angeles Rams defensive line coach/run game coordinator Eric Henderson discusses what the team looks for in those players.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: EDGE, defensive back options two weeks out from draft week

Examining the latest projections for who the Los Angeles Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft with draft week two weeks away.

news

Notable No. 36 overall picks in NFL Draft history in recent years

The Rams are scheduled to make their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft with the 36th overall pick – a slot where teams have recently been able to find impactful playmakers and contributors.

news

Rams' disciplined approach to 2023 means difficult goodbyes to contributors, new and returning young players stepping up

At the NFL Annual Meetings in Phoenix last week, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay discussed the team moving on from key contributors and having to count on players on rookie contracts to step up this season.

news

2023 Free Agency: Chandler Brewer signs with Jaguars

Former Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Chandler Brewer is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

McVay: 'No limitations' for Matthew Stafford during offseason program; Stafford will be 'ready to roll'

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay expects quarterback Matthew Stafford to be full-go for spring workouts.

news

Los Rams finalizan su cuerpo técnico para la temporada de 2023

Los Rams de Los Ángeles finalizan su cuerpo técnico para la temporada de 2023.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Cornerback, safety and wide receiver in focus in latest predictions

A look at the latest expert projections for who the Los Angeles Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft with draft week three weeks away.

news

2023 Free Agency: Brandon Powell signs with Vikings

The Rams are in the market for a new kick returner and punt returner.

Advertising