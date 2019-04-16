Todd Gurley: "All I can worry about is how I'm feeling right now." 

But for No. 30, how is he feeling now?

"My knee's feeling good, man," Gurley said on Monday. "Just been taking it day by day, and feeling pretty good."

Does the knee feel different than it did at the end of the season?

"Oh yeah. I mean, took some time off, enjoyed my offseason and started back working out. But for the most part, everything's going pretty good."

Any concern about the knee going forward and how he may have to manage it?

"All I can worry about is how I'm feeling right now. I don't know how I'm gonna be feeling six months from now. So like I said, just kind of keep working hard, doing what I've been doing these past couple years — communicating with [head trainer] Reggie [Scott] or whatever that is. So really just, like I said, taking it day by day and trying to make sure I'm feeling my best once the season comes."

What about the various reports about his knee, is there a specific diagnosis he can share?

"I mean, all I can focus on is how I'm doing right now. I'm feeling pretty good, taking it day by day, and trying to get better for the next season."

Was there ever a discussion about undergoing a procedure to help the knee heal?

"No, not really. Just sat down with Reggie, talked about options or whatever. And really, just resting — that was the main thing. That was my first time ever playing in February — everyone's first time playing in February. So really it would've been my knee, or my ankle, or my shoulder, but it woud've been time to give everything a rest. So I think that was the biggest part for me, to be able to take some time off, and then be able to know my body and come back and work out and just try to get back to finishing what we left off last year."

…tired of all the knee questions yet?