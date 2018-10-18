Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Todd Gurley II and Teammates to Host Third Annual 'Taste of the Rams' Event

Oct 18, 2018 at 12:55 PM

PHOTOS: Taste of the Rams

Check out photos from the Second Annual Taste of the Rams event benefiting the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

This year, the third annual Taste of the Rams event will be held on Monday, November 5 at the Sportsmen's Lodge in Studio City. Join Todd Gurley II, the Taste of the Rams Honorary Chair and the NFL's reigning Offensive Player of the Year, to help raise funds and awareness for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Enjoy samples of LA's finest food from our city's award-winning chefs while mingling, taking photos, and getting autographs from your favorite Rams players.

This event has raised more than $310,000 for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, supporting the Rams mission to fight hunger in LA County. Every dollar donated enables the Food Bank to provide four meals to Angelinos in need. The Taste of the Rams event has provided more than 1.2 million meals for our neighbors in the Los Angeles community.

This year's event will feature 15 of Los Angeles' Top Chefs including: Steve Samson of SOTTO and Rossoblu, Neal Fraser of Redbird and Vibiana, Ted Hopson of The Bellwether, and Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken of Boarder Grill.

Please visit lafoodbank.org/RAMS for more information and to purchase tickets.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft: Top offensive tackles projected to be on the board when the Rams pick

Who might the Rams have as offensive tackle options when they're on the clock throughout the 2021 NFL Draft? 
news

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp donates Nike gear to Inglewood Unified School District students

news

Notable Day 3 selections in recent NFL Drafts

A look back at some of the talent the Rams and other teams have been able to find in Rounds 4-7 of the NFL Draft in recent years. 
news

Examining the Rams' use of compensatory picks since 2017

How have the Rams historically used compensatory picks since the beginning of general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's partnership?
