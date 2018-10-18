Todd Gurley II and Teammates to Host Third Annual 'Taste of the Rams' Event

This year, the third annual Taste of the Rams event will be held on Monday, November 5 at the Sportsmen's Lodge in Studio City. Join Todd Gurley II, the Taste of the Rams Honorary Chair and the NFL's reigning Offensive Player of the Year, to help raise funds and awareness for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Enjoy samples of LA's finest food from our city's award-winning chefs while mingling, taking photos, and getting autographs from your favorite Rams players.

This event has raised more than $310,000 for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, supporting the Rams mission to fight hunger in LA County. Every dollar donated enables the Food Bank to provide four meals to Angelinos in need. The Taste of the Rams event has provided more than 1.2 million meals for our neighbors in the Los Angeles community.

This year's event will feature 15 of Los Angeles' Top Chefs including: Steve Samson of SOTTO and Rossoblu, Neal Fraser of Redbird and Vibiana, Ted Hopson of The Bellwether, and Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken of Boarder Grill.