Todd Gurley: "There's only one football and there's 11 guys. Only one guy can touch the ball each time. It's way bigger than me." 

"That's just a part of the sport, no matter what sport you play — and life, period. You know what I'm saying? We're all going to have our downs, but you enjoy it even more when you do you do something great or you have that success," Gurley said. "I know who I am. I'm comfortable with myself. I'm the best. I'm the best at my position. I've been that way all my whole life, so it's like I'm going to keep striving.

"I know what I can do. I know what I'm capable of and my teammates know what I'm capable of. We're all in this together, you know what I'm saying? So, it's just like — 24-hour rule. You know how it goes — 24-hour rule, leave it in the past. 'Hey, let's go. We've got another game.' Going against the GOAT. It's a good feeling, great feeling."

And not the Rams aren't just playing Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — they're doing it on one of the world's biggest stages. Gurley has gone to the Super Bowl before, but usually it's just to watch his friend. He specifically mentioned Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor and defensive end Chris Long from last year, and then former Patriots Malcolm Mitchell from the year prior.