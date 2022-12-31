Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Chargers

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Dec. 31 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 17
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Chargers:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Chargers defeating the Rams 27-20. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Four of USA TODAY's six NFL experts picked the Chargers to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Chargers to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 17 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN predicted the Chargers to win 49-27.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop on the outlook for Rams QB Baker Mayfield over the final two games of the season and beyond
- Gilberto Manzano of the L.A. Daily News on Rams head coach Sean McVay and the team appreciating Brandon Staley's lasting influence
- Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on rookie defensive back Cobie Durant emerging as a late-season bright spot for the Rams
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue evaluates the Rams' offensive roster heading into the final two weeks of the season (subscription required to read)