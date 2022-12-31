Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Chargers

Dec 31, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Dec. 31 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 17

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Chargers:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Chargers defeating the Rams 27-20. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Four of USA TODAY's six NFL experts picked the Chargers to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Chargers to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 17 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN predicted the Chargers to win 49-27.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

Related Content

news

Tras brillar en Navidad, los Rams ahora buscan hacerlo en Año Nuevo al enfrentar a los Chargers y seguir al alza

El primer duelo oficial Rams-Chargers en SoFi Stadium servirá para medir los progresos del equipo de Sean McVay en contra de un conjunto de playoffs que dirige su amigo Brandon Staley.

news

2022: A truly unforgettable year for the Rams

With the New Year upon us, J.B. Long looks back at a year that brought some unfortunate setbacks, encouraging progress, and the ultimate triumph.

news

Injury Report 12/30: Leonard Floyd and Tyler Higbee questionable for Week 17 vs. Chargers; Higbee expected to play

A look at the final injury report heading into Sunday's game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Tyler Higbee's consistent work ethic rewarded with franchise career records for tight end position

Tyler Higbee is the most decorated tight end in Rams history, a testament to the consistent work ethic he's had since joining the franchise.

news

Larrell Murchison: "I've been waiting my whole career to make big plays like that"

Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison was happy with and is eager to build on his strong Rams debut in Week 16.

news

Riley Dixon: First zero-punt game of NFL career "exciting"

Rams punter Riley Dixon enjoys doing his job, but still appreciated the first game of his NFL career in which he didn't punt a single time.

news

From the Podium: Chargers, Week 17

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield's Wednesday press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Opposing View: Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on coaching against Sean McVay

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley will coach against his former boss in Rams head coach Sean McVay for the first time in the regular season on Sunday.

news

Gran día de la defensa de los Rams contra los Broncos resaltado por las dos intercepciones de Cobie Durant, incluido el primer pick-six de su carrera en la NFL

El back defensivo novato de los Rams, Cobie Durant, realizó su mejor actuación de la temporada cuando Los Ángeles forzó cuatro pérdidas de balón de los Denver Broncos.

news

"I think he's just gone about his business the right way": Sean McVay pleased with Cam Akers' approach and performance over second half of season

Cam Akers' big day against the Broncos in Week 16 has been the highlight of a promising back half of the season overall for third-year Rams running back.

news

Rams K Matt Gay on a huge Christmas Day win, kicking in the Frozen Tundra & thoughts on the World Cup | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 98

Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay joins J.B. Long to talk about the team's big win against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, what it was like kicking in the cold of Lambeau Field and his break down of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Advertising