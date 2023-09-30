Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Colts in Week 4

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Sept. 30 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 4
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Colts:
- Three of NFL.com's five experts have the Rams defeating the Colts. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
- Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 4 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Colts to win 24-17, while Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 26-17. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Monday night's game:
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue on Rams head coach Sean McVay's game management vs. Bengals, the Rams' offensive line, and Ahkello Witherspoon's interception in Week 3 (subscription required to read)
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop on the Rams hoping to get Cooper Kupp back for Week 5
- Adam Grosbard of the L.A. Daily News on Rams offensive lineman Steve Avila outplaying his rookie label
- Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on Matthew Stafford's previous visit to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in 2021