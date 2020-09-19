Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Eagles

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, September 19 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 2:
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Eagles:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Eagles winning a tight contest, 27-24. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Six of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win, with columnist Jarrett Bell being the lone analyst going with the Eagles 23-20. Click here to see the other six's predictions.
- After an even split last week, four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's panel of six NFL experts picked the Eagles. Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, business of football Columnist Andrew Brandt, editor/writer Mitch Goldich and senior editor Gary Gramling each picked Philadelphia, while staff writer Conor Orr and senior writer Jenny Vrentas chose Los Angeles. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 1 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Tim McManus, who covers the Eagles, went with the Eagles 27-24, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 24-21. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 2 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage ahead of Sunday's game:
One of the biggest storylines is Rams quarterback Jared Goff facing off against Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, the No. 1 and 2 overall picks respectively in the 2016 NFL Draft:
- "Rams' Jared Goff, Eagles' Carson Wentz play out 'friendly rivalry' Sunday," writes Kevin Modesti of the LA Daily News.
- "Connected by NFL draft, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz resume friendly rivalry," writes Sports Illustrated's Eric Williams.
- "Carson Wentz vs. Jared Goff: 5 years later, who is the better quarterback?" writes Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer, comparing the careers of each player to date.
How to stop defensive lineman Aaron Donald is a routine question asked of Rams opponents each week. For the Eagles, it is a 'monster' one, writes McManus.