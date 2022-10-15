Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Panthers

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 15 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 6
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Panthers:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Panthers 20-13. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- All six of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 6 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 26-9, while Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 24-10. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- Gilberto Manzano of the L.A. Daily News writes about the Rams leaning on continuity while repairing the offensive line.
- Greg Beacham of the Associated Press examines what the Rams need to see more of from their running backs.
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop writes about the Rams not closing the door on a possible Odell Beckham Jr. return.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue explores what the Rams can do to fix their offensive identity, both in the short-term and long-term (subscription required to read)