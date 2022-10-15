Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Panthers

Oct 15, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 15 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 6

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Panthers:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Panthers 20-13. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • All six of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 6 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 26-9, while Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 24-10. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

Related Content

news

Carolina parece un rival a modo para que los Rams regresen a la senda de la victoria; Cam Akers no jugará

Protección al quarterback y forzar algunos balones perdidos de la oposición son algunas claves para Los Ángeles en un partido donde ganar es obligación.

news

Jalen Ramsey: First career sack "a long time coming"

Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey had been close over the years before finally breaking through last Sunday with his first career sack.

news

Rams hope Tutu Atwell's big play in Week 5 is first of more to come

Wide receiver Tutu Atwell's first career reception creates explosive pass play Rams offense is looking for. They want to see more of those from him.

news

Injury Report 10/14: Cam Akers and Brian Allen ruled out for Week 6 vs. Panthers; Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and Aaron Donald questionable but expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams looking to establish their identity against the Panthers | Week 6 Game Preview

In this week's preview, J.B. Long discusses how the Los Angeles Rams plan on providing more protection for Matthew Stafford, examines how the Rams defense will look to affect Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker, and weighs the impacts offensive stars Cooper Kupp & Christian McCaffrey will have on Sunday.

news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald talk Christian McCaffrey and Panthers offense, getting Rams offensive back on track

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's Week 6 regular season home game against the Panthers.

news

Grant Haley enjoying increased role with Rams in latest chapter of NFL journey

Rams defensive back Grant Haley has been making the most of his new opportunities, stepping up for a secondary battling injuries.

news

Opposing View: Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks on challenges presented by Rams offense and defense

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks sees lots of talent on both sides of the ball for the Los Angeles Rams.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 6 vs. Panthers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday press conferences as they begin their preparation for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

news

Rams OL Jeremiah Kolone's journey to a starting spot in the NFL | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 90

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jeremiah Kolone opens up about his journey from being cut and considering options outside of football to becoming a starting lineman for the Rams.

news

First Look: Rams host Panthers in Week 6 before heading into bye week

An early preview of Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium, presented by Cedars-Sinai.

