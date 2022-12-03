Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Seahawks in Week 13

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Dec. 3 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 13

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Seahawks:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Seahawks defeating the Rams 27-20. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • All six of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Seahawks to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Seahawks to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 13 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Seahawks to win 30-20, while Seth Walder predicted the Seahawks to win 23-20. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

