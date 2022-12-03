Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Seahawks in Week 13

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Dec. 3 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 13
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Seahawks:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Seahawks defeating the Rams 27-20. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- All six of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Seahawks to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Seahawks to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 13 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Seahawks to win 30-20, while Seth Walder predicted the Seahawks to win 23-20. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- Greg Beacham of the Associated Press on Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner facing his former team
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue on 13 things she thinks about the Rams heading into Week 13 (subscription required to read)
- Gilberto Manzano of the L.A. Daily News on six questions the Rams must answer in their last six games
- The Los Angeles Times spotlights causes chosen by Rams players for this year's My Cause My Cleats initiative
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop on the Rams searching for long-term contributors