Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Seahawks Wild Card game

Throughout the playoffs, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Friday, January 8 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for the Wild Card round:
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Seahawks:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Seahawks 20-19. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- All of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Seahawks to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- Three of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's six NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Wild Card predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Brady Henderson, who covers the Seahawks, went with the Seahawks 21-18, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Seahawks 20-17. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Wild Card games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Saturday's game:
- Sports Illustrated's Eric Williams examines the tale of the tape betwen the Rams and the Seahawks.
- "'The McVay of defense'": Former Division III coordinator Staley latest Rams coaching wunderkind," writes Thiry.
- "Rams' Jared Goff: 'I'm in the mind-set that if I have to play ... I'm ready to play'," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "Rams quarterback Jared Goff 'feels good,' but thumbs-up isn't official," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- "LA Rams' Top-Ranked Defense Still Rolling As Playoffs Loom," writes Greg Beacham of The Associated Press.