Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Seahawks Wild Card game

Jan 08, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the playoffs, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Friday, January 8 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for the Wild Card round:

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Seahawks:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Seahawks 20-19. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • All of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Seahawks to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • Three of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's six NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Wild Card predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Brady Henderson, who covers the Seahawks, went with the Seahawks 21-18, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Seahawks 20-17. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Wild Card games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Saturday's game:

