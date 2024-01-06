Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-49ers in Week 18

Jan 06, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Jan. 6 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 18

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-49ers:

  • All of NFL.com's five experts have the 49ers defeating the Rams. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
  • Six of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 18 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 34-31, while Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 26-22. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

  • Aaron Heisen of the L.A. Daily News on other reserves who will also get an opportunity this Sunday

Related Content

news

Brett Maher 'excited' for second opportunity with Rams

Kicker Brett Maher is glad to be back with the Rams ahead of postseason play. 
news

Injury Report 1/5: Duke Shelley ruled out for Week 18 at 49ers

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 18 regular season game between the Rams and the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
news

Rams clash with rival 49ers in regular season finale | Game Preview

In this week's preview, J.B. Long discusses what quarterback Carson Wentz' start in Week 18 may mean for his future in Horns, details just how much this Los Angeles Rams team has grown this season, and honors wide receiver Puka Nacua as he closes in on a couple astonishing rookie NFL records.
news

Rams announce end-of-year team award recipients for 2023 season

With the regular season coming to a close this weekend, the Rams handed out their end-of-year team awards for the 2023 season. 
news

Kobie Turner and Byron Young enjoying chasing NFL rookie lead and franchise rookie record for sacks

Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner and outside linebacker Byron Young have had fun with the "healthy competition" of chasing the NFL lead and franchise record for rookie sacks this season. 
news

Four Rams selected to 2024 Pro Bowl, one selected as alternate

The Rams have four players selected to this year's Pro Bowl, with another selected as an alternate.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Carson Wentz, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur and Raheem Morris preview Week 18 at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Carson Wentz's Wednesday press conferences, plus defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's road game against the 49ers.
news

Rams to start Carson Wentz at QB vs. 49ers in Week 18, rest Matthew Stafford and some other starters

The Rams will have Carson Wentz start at quarterback on Sunday against the 49ers while resting Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Ernest Jones IV.
news

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 18 regular season matchup

How to watch Rams at 49ers on Sunday, January 7, 2024. 
news

Rams LB Christian Rozeboom on how Raheem Morris' leadership has helped shape this defense | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 115

On this week's episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom talks about his NFL journey & how defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' leadership has shaped the Rams defense.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 18

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 18 regular season road game against the 49ers. 
Advertising