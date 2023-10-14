Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cardinals in Week 6

Oct 14, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 14 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 6

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cardinals:

  • All of NFL.com's five experts have the Rams defeating the Cardinals. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
  • All of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 6 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 28-21, while Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 27-14. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

Related Content

news

Los Rams buscan su primer triunfo en casa y más consistencia al recibir a Arizona en el juego "Vamos Rams" | Vista previa del partido

Tras cuatro juegos seguidos en los que bajaron su desempeño en la segunda mitad, los Rams de Los Ángeles tienen la oportunidad de emparejar su récord de ganados y perdidos ante un rival en transición
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals in Week 6: Eyes on injury-impacted Arizona secondary and Los Angeles run game

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 6 regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

First game with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua on field together has promising early return: 'We've got to continue to do a good job utilizing their skillsets'

Rams wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua worked well in tandem sharing the field in their first regular season game action together. 
news

Injury Report 10/13: Ernest Jones, Larrell Murchison and Joe Noteboom questionable for Week 6 vs. Cardinals; Jones expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams determined & resilient ahead of Week 6 clash with the Cards | Week 6 Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long dissects how Sunday could be a prime opportunity for Matthew Stafford, discusses how the signing of Ahkello Witherspoon is already paying dividends, and details how important it is for the Los Angeles Rams to shake their second half struggles.
news

Ahkello Witherspoon exactly what young Rams secondary has needed

Signed as a free agent in late June, defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon's length, athleticism, and veteran experience have been invaluable to the Rams this season.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Cooper Kupp preview Week 6 vs. Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's weekly press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 6 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Cardinals Week 6 regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 15. 
news

Kevin Dotson details what it's been like getting up to speed with the offensive line & how the culture of the Rams has made his transition an easy one | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 105

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson talks about what it's been like learning the Rams system & how the team culture has made his transition to Los Angeles an easy one. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 6

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 6 home game against the Cardinals.
news

Rams agree to terms on Van Jefferson trade with Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a trade that will send wide receiver Van Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons.
