Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Colts

Experts make their predictions for Week 2
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Colts:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Colts 30-23. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- All seven of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 2 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Mike Wells, who covers the Colts, went with the Rams 27-17, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 32-17. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 2 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- "Rams' Aaron Donald getting grip on one-sack opener by switching gloves for Colts," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "Rams' defensive takeaway from first game is about resilience," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- "Jalen Ramsey leads entertaining cast of characters in Los Angeles Rams' secondary," writes Thiry.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue breaks down why Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's three touchdown passes in Week 1 worked, and what it means for their offense moving forward (subscription required to read).
- "Aaron Donald turns 30, closes in on more records for Rams," writes Greg Beacham of The Associated Press.