Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Colts

Sep 18, 2021 at 02:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Sept. 18 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 2

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Colts:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Colts 30-23. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • All seven of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 2 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Mike Wells, who covers the Colts, went with the Rams 27-17, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 32-17. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 2 games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

